Proposed prison cuts could have dire effects

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Montana’s regional prisons, which include the state prison at the Dawson County Correctional Facility, appear to be the next target in the Montana Legislature’s efforts to cut funding.

“They’re going after regional prisons now. Anybody who receives state money is a target,” said Dawson County Sheriff Ross Canen on Monday.

A bill introduced late last week and passed by a 20-2 vote out of the House Appropriations Committee on Monday morning would cap the per diem payment counties receive for each state prisoner housed at the three regional prisons around the state, which are here in Dawson County, in Cascade County and in Missoula.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Randy Brodehl, R-Kalispell, would cap the per diems paid by the state to the regional prisons at the November 2016 levels for the next biennium.

That is alarming to Canen because the per diems have always been — and by signed contract with the state are supposed to be — paid to cover the ‘actual cost’ incurred by the facility to house the state prisoners. There are currently 144 inmates at the Dawson County facility, and under the proposed bill if the prison’s cost of operations went up over the next two years, the county would be left to pick up the tab for any differences created by the capped state per diem payments.

Canen complained that legislators are playing a shell game with this proposed cut to state funding and others they have made, like to Dawson Community College. He said their cuts are deceiving because while they claim to be saving taxpayer money, all they’re actually doing is shifting the tax burden onto the backs of the local community.

“This is just like a typical band-aid approach called cost-shifting which doesn’t actually save the taxpayers a dime,” Canen said. “The typical game that Helena plays is to let the counties pay for it.”

If the proposed legislation were to pass with what Canen bemoaned was an arbitrarily chosen per diem cap number, he said it would jeopardize not only the various programs the prison runs to rehabilitate prisoners, but actual jobs as well.

“We have 35 corrections officer jobs out here that are in jeopardy,” he said.

Canen may have a way to fight back, however, if the Legislature does go ahead and approve Brodehl’s bill. He has in hand a signed contract with the state of Montana through 2029 which says in plain English that the state will reimburse the county for the “actual cost incurred” for housing state prisoners. Canen said he has already begun conversations with the County Attorney’s office about the matter and that he fully intends to pursue legal action against the state if the bill passes.

“If this passes, they’re forcing me to litigate this, which I would,” he said.

Beyond litigation, Canen said his only other option if the bill passes may be to shut the prison down, the state’s ongoing prison shortage be damned.

“My only nuclear option is to tell the state you’ve breached the contract, you’ve got 144 inmates here, come and get them,” he said.

Like DCC officials struggling to fight off similar onslaughts by legislators, Canen said he is weary of the rhetoric and actions coming out of Helena and that he is fed up with trying to play by the rules with a state government that doesn’t seem to want to play fair.

“I’m never going to play the board game Monopoly with the state of Montana, because if they don’t like the way it’s going, they just change the rules,” Canen said.

