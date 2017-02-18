Public nuisance petition filed against Jordan owner

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

A public nuisance petition has been filed against the owner of the Jordan Inn for the enormous number of pigeons inhabiting the building and for the piles of excrement the winged vermin are leaving on sidewalks and properties surrounding the building.

The petition was filed Jan. 27, according to District Sanitarian Kevin Peña. Five signatures are required to file a public nuisance petition, and the one for the Jordan garnered 19 signatures. After receiving the petition, Peña mailed an official copy to the Jordan’s owner, Steve Marks. Marks, who primarily owns television and radio broadcast networks, lives in Michigan.

In response, workers descended on the Jordan late last week, pulling down the hotel’s main sign at the front entrance on Merrill Avenue and putting plywood up over the holes left behind in the building from doing so. The removal of the large sign does mean one less prominent place for pigeons to roost on the building.

“Obviously, it’s a step in the right direction. Removing the roosting options is really what it’s all about,” Peña said.

That being said, Peña added his sincere belief that what has been done to the building so far won’t be near enough to alleviate the issue.

The building managers informed Peña on Tuesday morning that is the only work they intend to do at present.

“It might reduce the impact on Merrill, but the pigeons certainly aren’t going to get up and leave because they have one less roosting spot,” Peña said. “They took away a big (roosting spot), but there’s plenty of options left.”

The Jordan is chock-full of pigeons. At times, large, black clouds of the birds can be seen lifting off of the building’s roof.

Peña is not only skeptical that removing the main sign will make much of a difference, but fears it could just lead to a wider spread of pigeon poop along the building’s front, noting that “every single window ledge” on the building remains as prime pigeon roost real estate.

“It doesn’t solve the problem,” Peña said of what the building owner has done to address the nuisance complaint so far. “Other than completely sealing off access to every window ledge, I can’t see it working. Realistically, what I would anticipate seeing is rather than a concentrated pile of droppings under that sign, we’ll see a wider broadcast of droppings.”

Peña will make a site visit to the Jordan on Feb. 28 — 30 days after the original petition was filed — to investigate and see if what has been done so far has made enough of a difference to satisfy the demands of the public nuisance petition.

If it has not, then Peña will bring the issue before the Glendive City Council. If the council decides to officially declare the building a public nuisance, the owner would then have 30 more days to alleviate the problem to Peña’s satisfaction. If the problem persists after that, the city can then unilaterally take steps to remedy the problem, charging the property owner for all costs incurred to the city.

That the petition filed against the Jordan only specifically mentions the pigeons as the nuisance does mean, Peña thinks, that there’s going to be a pretty hard legal limit of what the city can do should it come to pass that the city is left to clean it up.

“The only downfall to this petition is it just specifically mentions the pigeons and the pigeon droppings,” Peña said. “So if the goal was to get the building taken over by the city or have this building razed, I don’t think this is the vehicle for that.”

Peña said he has already forewarned city and county officials that the current nuisance petition is likely just the opening salvo in bringing about a final resolution to the Jordan issue.

The Jordan has been shuttered by court order for fire and health code violations since October 2013.

Peña noted that the group from Montana State University which recently performed a review of Glendive’s downtown recommended that the city begin legal proceedings to seize the Jordan.

Given the Jordan’s place in downtown Glendive, Peña also said that in his mind any city resident — not just abutting property owners — have the right to sign their names to any public nuisance petition concerning the Jordan.

“Of course, in a situation like this where the ‘neighborhood’ encompasses the entire city, I would say anybody in the city could sign this,” Peña said.

Reach Jason Stuart at rrreporter@rangerreview.com.