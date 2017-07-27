Residents step up to replace stolen bike

By Kyle Vuille

One simple Facebook post has brought the community together for a great cause and has also brought great joy to longtime Glendive resident Willis Bonner.

On Saturday, July 15, Bonner stepped into Kmart for a brief moment only to find his bicycle stolen outside of the retail store. The bicycle is Bonner’s main form of transportation.

The very next morning, Lindsay Pierce took to the “Dawson Discussion” Facebook page to spread the word of Bonner’s misfortune.

The Facebook post sparked a catalyst of events.

The following day, local resident Eric Knudson, who is not a member of the “Dawson Discussion” page but saw the post through a friend, stepped up to the plate.

Knudson, who was in Billings at the time, immediately bought Bonner a brand new Schwinn bicycle and lock from Target.

“I knew Willis needed a bike and needed it right away,” Knudson said. “I just felt fortunate enough to be able to do it.”

Knudson relayed the message to Ashton Nielsen-Davis who then posted the photograph of the new bicycle to the “Dawson Discussion” page with the message that Knudson was taking care of the bicycle. She noted that anyone who wanted to donate to the cause could make donations to Glendive Special Olympics. Bonner has been a member of the team for many years.

“This is a chance to do something for the community,” Knudson said. “I just wanted people to chip in and donate because I handled the bike.”

Knudson added he also admires Willis’ happiness and positivity.

“No one deserves to have a bike stolen, especially not Willis,” Knudson said.

When the bicycle arrived from Billings, Nielson-Davis was there to capture a video and a few photos of Bonner and his new, trusty steed.

“I was shocked, it was a big surprise,” Bonner said in a phone interview Tuesday.

Bonner added he wanted to thank everyone who helped in the process of getting his new bike.

So far, donations for the local Special Olympics athletes since the July 16 Facebook post have amounted to about $400 and donations are still being accepted.

Donations (with check written to Glendive Special Olympics) can be sent to: 209 Juniper Ave. FP, Glendive, MT 59330

