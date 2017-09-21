Reviewing the Past

Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review, the Dawson County Review, and Glendive Independent, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.

25 Years Ago

Statistics about the spread of AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) and who is at risk have some health officials concerned. Recent statistics show AIDS is spreading the fastest in small towns and rural areas, with projections that 1 in 20 college students will be infected with HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) by 1995.

The Centers For Disease Control estimate there are 1 to 2 million people in the United States who are HIV positive and don’t know it.

- - - - -

Finding no leaks from holes when the underground fuel storage tanks were removed from the Dawson County shop, Commissioner Dick Shoopman said the next step would be to remove and replace contaminated soil.

“We were very fortunate, considering the age of the tanks,” the Dawson County commissioner said. Shoopman worked in the removal of the 14-year-old gas tank, and a diesel tank that was even older.

The two 1,000-gallon tanks had to be removed by Dec. 31 of this year, according to guidelines established by the Environment Protection Agency. After the tanks were safely raised from the ground, Border Steel hauled them away.

Soil around the tanks was extremely dark and smelled of fuel, which Shoopman and Dawson County Sanitarian Dennis Snow said came from spills that soaked down into the ground. Snow estimated that 100 cubic yards of soil would be taken from the site and spread 4-6 inches deep on other county owned land. He said exposure to the sun and air would speed the break down of the contaminates in the soil.

50 Years Ago

Mrs. Margaret Haggerty, former Glendive resident, was around for some time before the airplane, but it was not until this week, at the age of 97, that she took her first ride on one of the successors to the craft originally designed by the Wright Brothers.

Accompanied by her son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Auddie Baker, Mrs. Haggerty flew from Los Angeles to Billings enroute to Glendive to visit her son, James A. Haggerty and family of the Gate City. Mrs Baker is Haggerty’s sister.

The elder Mrs. Haggerty said she thoroughly enjoyed the plane trip, and is now visiting at the home of her son at 318 S. Douglas. She resided in Glendive for about 35 years prior to moving to California in about 1942.