Rieger appointed judge

Ranger-Review Staff Report

In late-breaking news Friday afternoon, Gov. Steve Bullock announced that Dawson County Attorney Olivia Rieger has been appointed to the bench to fill out the term of retired 7th Judicial District Court Judge Richard Simonton.

Rieger was first elected Dawson County Attorney in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. She previously served as Regional Deputy Public Defender for the Office of the State Public Defender in Glendive and was named Public Defender of the Year in 2009. She is a graduate of Belle Fourche High School in Belle Fourche, S.D., received her bachelor of science degree from Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D., and her Juris Doctorate from the University of South Dakota Law School.

Rieger will fill out the remaining term of Simonton, who stepped down from the bench this summer. The post will be up for election in November 2018 for a new six-year term, and Rieger has indicated that she fully intends to run for the position.

Look for further coverage in this Thursday’s edition of the Ranger-Review.