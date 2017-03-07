School Administrator change positions (slideshow 2)

By Jamie Ausk Crisafulli

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The administrative shuffle continues at Glendive Schools with three administrators taking different positions within the district for the 2017-18 school year.

Jefferson Elementary School Principal Stephen Schreibeis was the first to make a change when he was hired as the district’s superintendent this spring. Schreibeis will take over the role on July 1.

Former Glendive Schools curriculum director Jordan Viegut was hired as the Jefferson Elementary School principal at the Glendive Unified School Board meeting last week. Viegut has been with the district since 2013. He began his career as an English teacher at Dawson County High School.

It is unclear if the board will attempt to fill the curriculum director position. It was not discussed at the board meeting and will be addressed once the changeover in the superintendent’s office is complete.

The GUSB voted to hire Lincoln Elementary School Principal John Larsen to fill the Dawson County High School vice principal position at its June meeting, opening another elementary administrator position in the district.

The vice principal position has turned over yearly for the past four years. Three current administrators – Dawson County High School Principal Wade Murphy, Schreibeis and Washington Middle School Principal Mark Goyette – have held the position.

Larsen, who had been at Lincoln since 2012, said he was excited for the move to the high school.

Larsen, who has also served as an assistant football coach at DCHS, said he has had conversations with Murphy about the position in the past and applying for the position is something he has “seriously considered” in recent years.

“I think after five years it will be good for me to have a change and I think it’s something that is a good fit for me and is something that I would really like to do,” Larsen said.

The school district has been advertising the Lincoln Elementary School principal position.

In other business at the GUSB meeting, the board voted to approve a one-year leave of absence for Lorelei Nielsen. The Washington Middle School instructor has been with the district for 10 years and recently finished an extended maternity leave.

Board members had concerns about allowing the leave of absence if it would set a precedent that would require the board to approve all leaves of absence requests in the future.

After much discussion, the board voted to approve Nielsen’s request contingent upon the finding that the granting of the request will not set a precedent for how the board must act concerning any future similar requests. The district will seek legal advice before final approval is granted.

Reach Jamie Ausk Crisafulli at rreditor@rangerreview.com.