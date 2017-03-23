School board filing deadline is Thursday, few candidates have filed

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The deadline to file as a candidate for local school boards is this Thursday, March 23, and with the deadline imminent, there is a woeful shortage of candidates to fill the open seats. As of Monday, with six separate school boards needing candidates to fill open seats, only two people across all of Dawson County have filed to run.

The Glendive Unified School Board needs candidates to step in and fill two open seats on the board, as incumbents Jeanne Seifert, the board chairwoman, and Mandy Hoffman have both decided not to seek another term.

Seifert, who is in her 12th year on the GUSB, said she was stepping down.

“I don’t feel like I can devote the time I need to in the next coming years,” she said. “I would like to see somebody really outstanding run who can make a commitment to Glendive schools.”

Seifert did add that should no one file for her seat, she would be open to continuing to serve on the GUSB as an appointee until the district finds a new superintendent. Seifert represents the Glendive elementary/high school district, so anyone wishing to file to replace her must live in the Glendive Elementary School District.

Like Seifert, Hoffman, who has served on the GUSB for about five years, said she feels she can no longer devote the time required of a school board member.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Hoffman said. “There’s so many issues going on at the moment, and to be a good board member, I don’t feel I have the time to commit that the position needs and deserves.”

Hoffman represents the Deer Creek district on the GUSB, so anyone wishing to file to replace her must have their primary residence within that district.

Glendive Public Schools Superintendent Ross Farber said so far only one candidate has filed. Glendive resident Cindy Dufner filed Monday to run for Seifert’s seat.

Besides the seats being vacated by Seifert and Hoffman, there is also a change this year in the make-up of the rural high school districts represented on the GUSB.

Following years of going vacant, the two Lindsay districts with seats on the GUSB are being combined into a single district for the Lindsay area. Replacing one of the former Lindsay districts is a new “at large” district which encompasses both the Lindsay and Deer Creek high school districts.

Dawson County Superintendent of Schools Steve Engebretson said he made the decision to adjust the rural GUSB districts — which he can only do every five years — based not on the fact that the two Lindsay districts had gone unrepresented for years, but rather due to an increase in population in the Deer Creek district.

In Richey, positions currently held by Jay Trotter and Jana Olson are both up for re-election to new three-year terms. Olson has filed to run again, according to district clerk Jodi Williams. The Richey School Board also has a long-standing vacancy for the Bloomfield West high school district, which is up for a two-year term should someone fill it this cycle.

As for the rural school districts, Engebretson said on Monday that like the rest, they are struggling to find any school board candidates. He said he knows of one person from Bloomfield who called to ask for a nominating petition for that school board, but has not received a single filing yet.

“Other than that, I haven’t heard a word from anybody,” Engebretson said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Deer Creek Elementary has two of its board members up for re-election. The terms of incumbents Paige Oakland and Craig Bialorucki are expiring. Both of their seats are up for a new three-year term.

In Bloomfield, two board seats are up for election this cycle, that being the seat of current board chairman Shawn Walker and board member Natalie Mullet.

Lindsay Elementary School also has a single seat up for election on its board. That seat is currently held by Jay Phalen and is up for a three-year term.

The Dawson Community College Board of Trustees will also have two of its seats up for election this May. The terms of incumbents Becky Hicks and Mike Wilondek are expiring. Both Hicks and Wilondek are completing their first term on the DCC board, having first been elected in 2014.

So far, no one has filed to run for the DCC Board either. County Elections Administrator Leanne Cantrell said that Wilondek picked up a nominating petition last week, but has not yet returned it, and that no one else has even come for a nominating petition.

Anyone wishing to file as a school board candidate must reside in the respective district of the seat they are seeking to fill and must be a registered voter. To obtain a school board candidate nominating petition, contact your school district’s clerk or Engebretson at 377-3963. To file to run for DCC board, contact Cantrell at the Dawson County Courthouse.

Nominating petitions for all school board races must be turned in by 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23.

This year’s county-wide school election will be on May 9.

Reach Jason Stuart at rrreporter@rangerreview.com.