School security first duty for tech director

Newly hired Glendive Schools technology coordinator Carson Anderson presented an extensive list of the district’s obsolete technology equipment to the Glendive Unified School Board Monday night.

The length of the list did not come as a surprise to Anderson.

“I knew what I was getting into,” Anderson said about his position as technology coordinator.

Anderson, who was previously a science teacher at Washington Middle School, took the position at the end of May.

One of the top technology priorities for Glendive Schools is the camera and buzzer security systems. When newly hired Superintendent Stephen Schreibeis began his camera research he turned to Anderson for his expertise.

“He had the technical experience,” Schreibeis said.

Anderson said he was a “sounding board” for Schreibeis throughout the entire security camera/buzzer control process.

“When this whole thing started, the old superintendent and technology coordinator started this, and then I put things together and Carson came in to help decide which system was best for what we had already,” Schreisbeis said. “Right away it was a big task for him.”

Two companies submitted bids for the security systems.

Anderson and Schreibeis participated in a webinar together with Heartland Technology Solutions (HTS) to go over some options for the camera and security system. They also researched the option from System Northwest by checking out the security system at Glendive Medical Center.

On Monday, the school board voted to go with HTS system, which will include the cameras, buzzers and access controls for all four of the district’s schools.

The total cost of the package is around $170,858, which will be divided between the elementary and high school districts.

The main advantage of this system is each school will run its own system so if one goes down, the rest will continue to operate as expected. The system will also not clog up bandwidth since each school will run on its own individual server.

The new virtual cameras will have the pan and zoom features which help visuals down the long school hallways.

The cameras are the first priority and will be installed before the access control and buzzer systems. Schreibeis said he hopes installation will begin before the new school starts.

The second part of the security system is the key card access control at the entrances to the schools.

Schreibeis said the nicest thing about the access control is his administration can restrict access to a time limit. For example, if the milk delivery comes at 4 a.m., the school official can restrict access to an hour time frame for that specific person.

Buzzers placed at the entrance doors to the schools will be locked and when someone comes to the door, the person will appear on a surveillance camera inside before they can be buzzed in by the person in the office.

Now that the school district has a plan in place for the security systems, Anderson has his hands full getting ready for the new school year.

He said he enjoys learning something new every day along with testing new things out.

Moving forward in his position, Anderson stated, “I’d like to automate a lot of things so I have free time to help teachers with tech support and make advancements with technology within the schools.”

