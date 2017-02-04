Schools face tough budget decisions

By Jamie Ausk Crisafulli

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Faced with the task of budget shortfalls in both the high school and elementary districts, the Glendive Unified School Board Budget Committee is looking to school administration to help it find ways to plan for cuts that would have the least impacts on students and teachers.

GUSB members and school administrators met for a Budget Committee meeting Monday to learn the state of the elementary and high school budgets and begin conversations about cuts that will have to take place to balance the budgets for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

Declining enrollments and state funding and increasing costs associated with insurance, services and general school operations and upkeep have created a budget shortfall in both districts.

Interim school clerk Pat Cunningham presented the committee with current budget numbers for Glendive Public Schools.

The committee discussed where money could be saved in areas like the cost of services, including phone services, copier costs and security cameras, but the grim reality is that the district is likely faced with making decisions about cutting teaching positions to make the budget work.

“Looking at the numbers, the conclusion would be that we have to control all costs, but we also have to take a look at reducing staff,” Superintendent Ross Farber said. “I don’t know any other way to do it.”

Committee plans

for two budget scenarios

Just how much will have to be cut will remain unknown until after the school election in May. Meanwhile, school officials must prepare budgets for two scenarios – one in which the mill levies pass and one in which they do not.

General fund mill levies for both the elementary district and the high school district will go before voters May 2. The elementary levy will be in the amount of $124,197.21 and the high school levy in the amount of $71,735.22.

The budget shortfall was determined by taking into consideration the yearly increase in teachers’ salaries (based on education and years teaching) and the 15 percent increase in insurance costs next year and the decrease in funding based on lower enrollment numbers. Because the district is in the process of negotiating a contract with teachers, the costs associated with contract salary increases are unknown.

If the levy were to pass in the elementary district, the district would still be short $293,054. If it did not pass, the district would be short $417,251.

At the high school level, a successful mill levy vote would still result in a $81,219 budget shortfall. If it did not pass, the high school would be short $152,954.

The high school will lose five teachers to retirement this year. A few other positions will open with teachers leaving. DCHS Principal Wade Murphy noted that he is looking at those openings as an opportunity to cut the budget back. As one example, DCHS currently has five English instructors. With one of those teachers leaving at the end of the school year, the school may not fill the fifth position.

However, Murphy noted that a failed mill levy would mean deeper cuts than combining staff positions through attrition will allow.

“The $81,000 (budget cut) is doable, ($152,000 budget cut) is a really hard conversation,” he said. “$81,000 I can get there with minimal damage, but ($152,000), there is going to be some pain there.”

Difficult decisions

“These are some big numbers, they really are, and they impact a lot of people, not just staff but kids, too,” board member Paul Hopfauf said.

He suggested the administrative team meet with Farber to prepare plans for both scenarios that would least impactful in their schools.

The difficulty of the situation was not lost on members of the committee and administration at the table Monday.

“You’ve got such disparate things you might have to do, and there’s so many contingencies that could happen. If a mill passes, if a contract is signed, if, if... It’s really hard for me to wrap my arms around what does this look like because the worst thing you want to do is say we’re going to lose $470,000 and in the elementary, RIF seven teachers, and then find out that your reality (is the best case scenario),” Board Chairwoman Jeanne Seifert said. “This is affecting people’s lives.”

The Budget Committee will meet again on Wednesday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the DCHS board room. The meeting is open to the public.

The GUSB will vote on the committee’s recommendations at their monthly board meeting scheduled for April 10.

Reach Jamie Ausk Crisafulli at rreditor@rangerreview.com.