Sidewalk, gutter program popular with local residents

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The city of Glendive’s sidewalk, curb and gutter program has turned out to be much larger and more robust than city leaders had originally imagined.

“There’s quite a bit to it,” city Director of Operations Kevin Dorwart told the city Streets Committee on Tuesday.

The public sign-up period for the program ended on Feb. 28, but not before 150 city property owners voluntarily signed up for the program, according to Public Works Director Jack Rice. Under the program, property owners could sign up to have their sidewalk repaired, their curbing repaired, their gutter repaired, or all three, with the cost of the work assessed on their city taxes over the next 10 years. Under Glendive city code, sidewalk, curb and gutter maintenance and repair is, in most cases, the responsibility of abutting property owners.

Including not only the private property owners, but city property and other public property as well, Rice noted that the end result of the program would be approximately 3 miles worth of new curb and gutter around town and 2 miles worth of new sidewalks.

Asked by Streets Committee chairman Councilman Gerald Reichert how much the project would total in dollar value, Dorwart responded that there is no hard estimate as yet, though he noted the final cost would be “more than we had anticipated, by a lot.”

The next step the city must take is to bring an engineering firm on board due to the scale to which the project has grown. However, Dorwart told the Streets Committee the city would be waiting to do that until a bill clears the Montana Legislature which would make that process simpler for the city.

Dorwart said the city is “waiting on SB 278 to pass” before taking the next step of seeking an engineer for the project. SB 278, sponsored by local state Sen. Steve Hinebauch, would raise the threshold for when municipalities must go through the Request for Proposals (RFP) process when hiring engineering firms for local projects.

Under current law, local governments must go through the RFP process — similar to the bidding process for project contractors — if the estimated engineering fees for the project will be more than $20,000. SB 278 would raise that to $50,000. Dorwart said not having to go through the RFP process could shave up to a month-and-a-half off the project time line. SB 278 appears to be easily headed for passage, having already cleared the Senate by a final vote of 50-0.

While city officials were overall enthusiastic about the number of local residents who voluntarily signed up for the project, they also expressed disappointment that more didn’t do so. Reichert specifically bemoaned that more people in his ward, Ward 1, did not sign up for the program, even people he had directly spoken to and encouraged to sign up.

Rice sounded a note of disappointment about certain areas of town where residents’ basements tend to flood in the spring from water running down the sidewalks, which he said is the result of there being badly deteriorated curb and gutter or no curb and gutter at all in those areas. He said residents from those areas of town where that happens come to his office complaining every spring about their basements flooding, but Rice told the committee that not one resident from those affected areas signed up for the program.

However, for those who did volunteer for the program, city officials had nothing but praise. Reichert said everyone who signed up for the program deserves credit for stepping forward to help the city improve its infrastructure, adding his belief that such attitudes and willingness to work in concert with the city are a must for Glendive to improve itself.

“We’d do it all if we had a lot of surplus money, but we don’t, and this is an opportunity to make new inroads into old infrastructure,” Reichert said. “It’s more than just the council sitting here saying we should do this and we should do that, it’s everybody in town participating and putting their money where their mouth is.”