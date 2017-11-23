"The Sounds of Christmas" light parade is November 24

This year the Glendive Chamber of Commerce will again help organize the annual Light Parade scheduled the Friday night after Thanksgiving. This celebrates 31 years of community groups, businesses and individuals lighting up Merrill Avenue. to help firmly kickoff the hometown holiday season. The Light Parade is schedule this year for Friday, Nov. 24. Our theme this year will be “The Sounds of Christmas”.

Parade Participants are asked to sign up at the Chamber of Commerce, 808 N. Merrill Ave., or call – 377-5601, or email: chamber@midrivers.com by Monday, Nov. 20.

The parade will line up again around the high school on the corner of Slocum and Kendrick Ave. at 6:15 p.m. The drive down Merrill Avenue. will begin promptly at 7 p.m. ending at the EPEC. Many of the #ShopGlendive retailers will be open that evening to welcome parade goers and there will be hot chocolate and treats to conclude the parade at the EPEC.

Please plan to participate and #LiveGlendive on Friday, Nov. 24.