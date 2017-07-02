Students embracing Lincoln School's new book clubs

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

A love and appreciation of the written word is taking root and spreading amongst students at Lincoln Elementary School.

Since December, Lincoln teachers and administrators have been running “book clubs” for all three grades at the school — third, fourth and fifth grades. Principal John Larsen said the idea for a book club originated with a few of the students themselves. He said fourth grade teacher Whitney Johnson had mentioned during a talk with some students that she is in a book club and a few fifth grade students were intrigued and excited by the idea.

“There were a couple of fifth grade girls that were interested in starting it, so we did,” Larsen said.

Initially, the idea was just for a fifth grade book club. But once that idea had taken root, Larsen said Johnson and other teachers came to him wanting to start book clubs for their grades as well, and so they did.

The teachers running the book clubs for each grade pick a book suitable for that grade level. Students are assigned a set number of chapters to read each week, then the club meets one day just after school to discuss what they’ve read and engage in crafts and activities related to the book.

At the completion of each book, the club members and teacher do a “book talk” for their whole grade, then the teacher picks another book and they begin the process again. Larsen said they are trying to ensure greater participation across each grade by mixing up the types of books under discussion.

“We’re trying to hit some different genres so we get more kids to participate,” he said.

Participation is wholly voluntary and students can come and go from the book clubs depending on whether or not the book under discussion interests them, but Larsen said he has been both surprised and pleased by the number of students who have become involved.

“I would say between the three grade levels we’ve had about 60-70 kids participate,” Larsen said, noting the total student population is 290. “There were more signed up than we envisioned to start with.”

Thursday after school, Larsen was leading the fifth grade book club in discussion and activities for the book they are currently reading, “The Phantom Tollbooth.” Asked why they joined the book club, the students there universally declared their affinity for reading.

“The reason I want to do book club is because I really like to read,” said Tucker Knoll.

Jonathan Bickford indicated that the reading he does during school hours doesn’t sate his appetite for literature.

“I like to read books after school,” he said.

Dolon Mittlestadt said he joined because of the way reading and discussing books stimulates his imagination.

“I joined because you can learn a lot of stuff from reading and it might add stuff to your imagination,” he said.

One of the students indicated she joined out of an affinity for not only books, but Larsen himself.

“I joined because I love to read, and because Mr. Larsen’s doing it,” said Ezra Herbaugh.

As for why they think it’s important to read books, the students all indicated their belief that reading will give them a leg up in school and make them smarter, more well-rounded individuals.

“I think it’s important because you can have a lot of fun and learn stuff,” said Tayla Undem.

“I think it’s important because people will learn more from reading and they gain knowledge,” Bickford chimed in.

“It’s important because you have more knowledge than people that don’t read,” Herbaugh added. “You also learn fancy words.”

Larsen said the fact that reading books after school will boost a student’s intellect, vocabulary and imagination is exactly why he and the teachers at Lincoln have embraced the book clubs and share their students’ enthusiasm for them.

“We try to instill a love of reading in kids, and this is just another opportunity for kids to learn a level of reading,” he said. “It’s an extension of what’s being done in the classroom.”

