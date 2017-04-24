Superintendent candidate reception schedule changed

By Ranger-Review Staff

The schedule for the public receptions for the Glendive Schools superintendent candidates has changed.

Two receptions will be held, one on Monday and one on Tuesday.

The reception for Thad Kaiser and Matt Schriver will be held Monday, April 24 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Dawson County High School cafeteria.

The reception for Stephen Engebretson and Stephen Schreibeis will be held Tuesday, April 25 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the DCHS cafeteria.

Candidates Kaiser and Schriver will have their public interviews Monday night. Kaiser’s interview will take place in the DCHS auditorium from 6-7:15 p.m. and Schriver’s will take place from 7:30-8:45 p.m. that same evening.

Kaiser currently serves as the superintendent of Noxon School District in Western Montana, and Schriver served as the superintendent in Fairview before going to work as a human resources manager for Chaznline Construction in Sidney three years ago.

Engebretson and Schreibeis will have their public interviews on Tuesday, April 25. Those interviews will also take place in the DCHS auditorium, with Engebretson’s at 5:30 p.m. and Schreibeis’ at 7 p.m.

Schreibeis is currently the principal at Jefferson Elementary School. Engebretson is currently the Dawson County Superintendent of Schools, a position that oversees the county’s rural school districts.

The Glendive Unified School Board will meet in the DCHS board room following the final interview on Tuesday, April 25 to discuss hiring a new superintendent. The meeting is open to the public.