Trump administration approves pipeline construction

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

After nearly a decade of political wrangling and controversy, the Keystone XL pipeline finally has the green light for construction after President Donald Trump approved the pipeline early Friday morning and the U.S. State Department subsequently issued a permit for its construction.

“After too many years of talk and delays, today is a long awaited day for Montana’s counties that badly need the tax revenue of this job-creating pipeline,” U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said in a statement released early Friday morning. “Thanks to President Trump we took a big step towards finally breaking ground and building the Keystone XL pipeline.”

The Dawson County commissioners are also among those who welcome the Keystone project with open arms. The pipeline will cut across southwestern Dawson County on its way from Canada down to the Gulf Coast refineries. With legislators in Helena currently embroiled in battle over how to spend shrinking state revenues, Commissioner Dennis Zander said the Keystone project is even more attractive today as an additional source of revenue for local governments.

“I think it’s a great project that adds a lot of good tax bases to our county,” Zander said.

Just how much revenue Keystone might generate for local government entities — three stand to directly benefit from increased property taxes, the county, the Dawson County High School district and Dawson Community College — is an open question.

After the pipeline is built and the oil is flowing, TransCanada spokesman Terry Cunha said that it is estimated the pipeline will generate $55.6 million in property taxes in its first full year of operation across the 27 counties of Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska that it will cross.

Besides increased tax revenue, construction of Keystone in the region could provide an additional economic boon for Glendive and Dawson County as the thousands of workers the project will require descend on the area. According to a 2011 study commissioned by TransCanada, it is estimated that during construction, new spending is anticipated to pour $421 million into Montana’s economy.

TransCanada has contracts in place to build two work camps to house project workers near Glendive. One of the camps will be just outside Circle and the other just outside Baker, but Glendive is the largest city with the most amenities closest to both. As planned, each camp will cover 80 acres and have 646 beds available, along with another 300 spaces for recreational vehicles, meaning each camp could house over 1,000 workers. TransCanada also has a contract in place with the city of Glendive to provide both camps with potable water. Construction of the pipeline would take about two years, Cunha noted.

Zander added that in conversations he’s had with TransCanada officials, he has come away with the belief that the company is keen to make a positive impression on the Glendive community by being generous neighbors.

“I’ve talked to the representative from TransCanada a little bit, and from the conversations I’ve had, they’re really willing to get involved and be a part of the community too, making donations to the college and stuff like that,” Zander said, adding that TransCanada officials specifically suggested donating money to Dawson Community College for student scholarships and that the company was also enthusiastic about DCC’s new corrosion technology program.

While local and state leaders on both sides of the political aisle — including Gov. Steve Bullock and Sen. Jon Tester, both Democrats — have supported Keystone’s construction from the start, not everyone across the state was thrilled with the news of its approval.

Dawson County resident, Buffalo Rapids irrigator and Northern Plains Resource Council member Dena Hoff slammed the Keystone project in a statement released Friday morning by the NPRC.

“There have been so many pipeline leaks everywhere that to think it’s not going to happen here, is just sticking your head in the sand,” Hoff said, further referencing the 2015 Poplar Pipeline spill into the Yellowstone River upstream of Glendive and near the Hoff’s farm. “The Keystone XL is a money pot for a few, and certainly not in the national interest. The proposed pipeline will go under the Yellowstone upriver from our irrigated farm. Many downstream farmers, ranchers, and municipalities, as well as wildlife and fish, depend on that Yellowstone River water for life.”

It should be noted that unlike the Poplar Pipeline, which was at the time of its rupture buried in a shallow trench at the bottom of the river, the Keystone would be laid into a borehole drilled 60 feet or so under the riverbed, just as the Poplar Pipeline replacement has been.

The NPRC also immediately swung into protest action over the Keystone’s approval, organizing a “Prayer Walk” in opposition to the pipeline on the Fort Peck Reservation which was scheduled to begin Friday morning and end Sunday evening.

Concerns about protesters descending on the area in a similar vein as to what happened with the protest over the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota are also at the forefront of the minds of local officials.

The fact that the Keystone would cross the Yellowstone in Dawson County not far from where the Poplar Pipeline ruptured is not lost law enforcement officials, who are keenly aware that the crossing could become a focal point for protesters opposed to the project. State and federal officials have identified where the pipeline will cross the Missouri River and the Yellowstone crossing as the two ‘flash points’ most likely to draw protestors.

Dawson County Sheriff Ross Canen has already begun planning for the possibility of Keystone protestors.

He recently attended a meeting with other area law enforcement officials as well as state and federal officials to discuss plans for a response to potential protesters. Canen said more such meetings are planned.

Asked if he felt Montana would be better prepared for any pipeline protesters than North Dakota was, Canen replied, “We sure hope so, that’s why we’re doing it.”

“Plan for the worst and hope for the best,” Canen added.

Canen and other law enforcement officials should have more time to plan as well. Despite the issuance of the State Department permit, don’t expect construction to begin right away. Cunha said in an email Friday morning that “construction will not begin until we have all the permits in place.” TransCanada must also get final approval from the state of Nebraska for the pipeline’s route through that state before construction can begin. The pipeline’s route through Nebraska has been amongst the most contentious issues surrounding its construction.

Reach Jason Stuart at rrreporter@rangerreview.com.