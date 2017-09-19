Volleyball wins conference match in Sidney

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Dawson County High School girls volleyball team defeated Sidney in four sets on Tuesday.

In email, DCHS head coach Tiffaney Egan wrote that the DCHS “came out strong and fast-paced with steady momentum” in the first two sets on Tuesday. The girls “felt like they hit a wall” in the third and “then came out sluggish, as the game went back and forth up to the last point” in the fourth.

“We would get ahead a couple points and then let up a couple points. Back and forth, back and forth,” Egan noted.

DCHS defeated Sidney 25-11, 25-10, 22-25, 27-25.

“I was proud they fought and finished the fourth set,” Egan said. “I believe this team can do anything they believe they can do. I have athleticism, agility, height, speed and our game knowledge is getting stronger and smarter every day.”

Overall, the girls had 11 aces, 51 kills, three blocks, 51 assists and 93 digs. “Everyday we work on pressure situations, digging out and finishing drills,” Egan wrote. “The key for us this year is for this team to believe they can do anything they want. This was a good game to dig out of and finish. They had to really work hard mentally - a good prep for some tough matches coming our way.”

Addie Reinhart had 14 kills, as Karsen Murphy had 11 and Meadow Torres 10. “We are utilizing our whole offense to be successful,” Egan wrote. “I don’t have any one-go-to-player, but several strong outlets of strength that we can hit and be diverse.” Thea Robson had 25 digs and Torres 22. Bailey Pearcy had 28 assists and Jaley Wyse 23.

The DCHS team is scheduled to play at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Hardin High School. “Hardin will insist on a strong diverse offense and an absolute quick and fast defense,” Egan wrote. “The girls have prepared well this week for this next game. Again, we continue on an upward slope. I look to continue the trend.”

Next week, the girls will compete at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at DCHS.

DCHS def. Sidney

25-11, 25-10, 22-25, 27-25

Glendive: Kills: 51 (Addie Reinhart 14). Blocks: 3 (Jaley Wyse 1, Karsen Murphy 1, Meadow Torres 1). Aces: 11 (Ashley Clapp 3, Torres 3). Digs: 93 (Thea Robson 25). Assists: 51 (Bailey Pearcy 28).

