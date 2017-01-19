Zander ready to work for a stronger county

By Jason Stuart

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

New Dawson County Commissioner Dennis Zander has just wrapped up his first full week in office and so far, he’s not ready to run screaming for the hills just yet.

“It’s day seven, and I’m still looking forward to coming to work, so it’s a good thing,” Zander said on Thursday.

Zander is now at the very beginning of his six-year term, replacing long-time former commissioner Adam Gartner, who chose to retire rather than run for another term. In his professional career, Zander rose to become vice president of production for Fidelity Exploration (a former subsidiary of WBI Energy), and he said he believes his 25 years experience in the business world will be beneficial in his new role as a county commissioner.

While the county government often comes under public criticism, Zander said he came into the office without any preconceived notions about the county government or any “axes to grind.”

“I took the job because I wanted to be part of the solution, and that hasn’t changed,” he said. “First and foremost, I don’t want to be a hindrance to either the public or the (county) employees.”

In fact, he said he’s been pleased overall so far with the general professionalism and organization of the county offices.

“I guess I’ve been pleasantly surprised that they’ve got some really good procedures in place,” Zander said. “I’ve been very impressed so far.”

As for what he would like to achieve during his time in office, Zander repeatedly pointed to economic development as something he’s keenly interested in pursuing. He said he firmly believes Glendive and Dawson County have “great resources” which should be able to attract commercial or industrial interests.

Furthermore, in the wake of the downturn in the energy market and sagging agricultural commodity prices, — the two main legs of the local economy — Zander said the county needs to find a way to attract some other major industrial or commercial business to the community now more than ever.

“It would be nice to be able to bring in the third leg of the stool, whatever it may be,” he said.

The need to diversify the local economy goes hand in hand with what Zander said remains the biggest challenge facing the county government — falling tax revenues. That will present special challenges for the commissioners over the next few years, he noted, as the county tries to maintain the same level of services that residents demand and have come to expect but don’t want to have to pay more taxes to keep.

“With the downturn in our agriculture and energy sectors, you’re going to be dealing with less tax base,” Zander said. “And you’ve got to be able to use every efficiency you can and stretch every dollar even further.”

With that in mind, laid out his basic goals for the next six years in office.

“I want to be able to facilitate economic development, facilitate efficiencies and facilitate a good place for employees to work and people to live,” he said.

Reach Jason Stuart at rrreporter@rangerreview.com.