Bismarck St. sinks Lady Bucs

Earlier in conference play, Dawson Women’s Basketball was able to defeat Bismarck State College in Glendive. In the second meeting in Bismarck, the Lady Mystics proved why they live and die by the 3 point shot. Bismarck shot 12 for 32 with an overall 38 percent 3 point shooting percentage, leading them to an 82-70 win over the Lady Bucs. Hannah Hanson went 5 for 9, Nicole Bunting 3 for 9 and Macy Lynch 2 for 4 for Bismarck’s 3 point shooting. Macy Lynch recorded an outrageous double double with 30 points and 22 rebounds. Hannah Hanson also with a double double with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

It was a different outcome for Dawson. The Lady Bucs shot 5 for 31 from 3 point range with an overall 30 for 99 for total field goals. Sharpshooter Rachael Ault went 0 for 7 from beyond the arc and Alexis Clingingsmith 3 for 11. Ault still managed to contribute 10 points and 7 rebounds with Clingingsmith adding 11 points and 5 assists. Janae Strode missed a few easy lay ups, but still managed with 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals before fouling out the game. Bismarck State face guarded Brooke Jones the whole night to the extent of even double teaming her, and Jones, still with the amount of defensive pressure on her, had a double double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Maria Zimdars had 12 rebounds and 4 assists.

Bismarck led by as many as 21 points. Dawson was able to make a little run in the 4th quarter outscoring Bismarck 20-13, but it was a bit too late.

A disheartened Coach Romeo Lagmay said, “There’s not much you can do if shots are not falling in. I mean, we played solid defense causing them (Bismarck) to have 27 turnovers, but when the ball can’t find the bottom of the net, it will be a long night. And long it was. Hopefully, when we play again, we score like we do, and the outcome is very much different.”

After a coin toss determination for second place hosting in the Mon-Dak conference, Dawson won it, and will play Wednesday, March 1st at 6 p.m. against Bismarck State in the semi-final game. Winner of that game goes on to the championship game on Sunday.