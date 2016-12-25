Bucs beat MCC

By Anthony Varriano

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The score wasn’t indicative of the competitiveness of the game between non-conference rivals the Dawson Community College Buccaneers and the Miles Community College Pioneers in Miles City, Friday night.

DCC head coach Joe Peterson thought the weather might have kept people from the gym in Miles City. He was stuck in traffic during a recruiting trip in Livingston on I-94 attempting to scout a high school game in Bozeman, Monday.

“It probably wasn’t as packed as a normal Miles City/Dawson game would be … but it was still a good crowd,” Peterson said.

Bucs 78,

Miles Community College 71

In the last game before the holiday break for both DCC and MCC, the Bucs jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first half and held on for a seven-point victory. The Bucs were hot from the outside in the first half, hitting seven of 16 three-point attempts, with Gavin McPherson sinking two and Ryan Strong coming off the bench to drain three more.

The Pioneers tried to keep it close by going inside to Adoum Mbang, who had nine points with drives to the basket from Perion Little, who added 10 points, but it wasn’t enough as Dawson closed out the half with a 46-32 advantage.

The Bucs forced 13 turnovers in the first half and scored 11 points off of those turnovers. Daniel Shedden was one point and one rebound shy of a double-double when the halftime buzzer sounded.

The Pioneers made a run to open the second half, but two-for-18 shooting from beyond the arc and 26 turnovers was their undoing. Dawson’s sharp-shooting didn’t continue in the second half but did enough to maintain a lead all the way to the end.

Shedden finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Brendon Chevannes added 12 points. Kolton Wall added 10 points in the win.

Mbang led the Pioneers with 21 points on eight-of-nine shooting from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds. Little added 18 points.

MCC finished the first half of the season with a 7-7 record. DCC is 9-7. Both teams will take a break for the holidays and return to action in January with one tune-up game before starting conference play.

DCC starts practices on Jan. 2, and while Peterson said “16 days is a long time to be off and to get out of shape,” he hopes guys heal up, including Victor Henriquez.

“We’re not sure exactly what is going to happen, but hopefully that’ll happen,” Peterson said of potentially getting one more inside player back in a season that’s already seen injuries to both Henriquez and Stefan Stubbs.

“When you look at the conference, I think we’ve played a tough a schedule as anybody … I think that’s a reason we played so well in the conference last year. I mean, we played three top-25 teams and played them all pretty tough,” Peterson said.

Peterson expects North Dakota State College of Science to be the class of the Mon-Dak Conference, with much of the field pretty evenly matched. Bismarck State returns three starters, but NDSCS (13-1) is currently ranked 23rd by the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I Basketball Poll Committee.

Dawson will look to rebound from a five-point loss to Northwest College on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Powell, Wyom. before hosting Williston State (6-7) the following Monday at 7:30 p.m. to kick off the conference season.

DCC—Shedden 22, Chevannes 12, Wall 10, Strong 9, McPherson 8, Stubbs 6, Brent Finn 5, Kade Osborne 4, Aaron Frost 2

MCC—Mbang 21, Little 18, Uglijesa Portic 11, Oumar Diaby 10, Kameron Rauch 7, Montenia Nelson 5

Reach Anthony Varriano at rrsports@rangerreview.com.