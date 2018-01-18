Clapp, Crisafulli win Cowboy

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

A pair of Dawson County High School wrestlers won their weight classes at the 60th annual Cowboy Invite in Miles City. Last Friday and Saturday, Tyler Clapp and Nelson Crisafulli ripped through the ranks to become the first pair of Red Devils to take the tournament in recent memory.

DCHS head coach Tim Zody said he was upset that Clapp wasn’t seated in the top four (he was seated fifth), but was excited when the 160-pounder ended up defeating the No. 1 and 2 seeds. Clapp (31-5) beat grapplers from Billings Senior, Dickinson, N.D.; Billings Skyview and Cody, Wyo., before pinning Clayton Matthews from Bowman, N.D. to capture the crown.

“He wrestled really well,” Zody said. “And he pinned the kid in the championship using a single armbar, which is one of his favorite moves.”

Crisafulli (30-7) continued his successful season by pinning 182-pound opponents from Billings Skyview and Thunder Basin, Wyoming. He went on to win decisions over a state placer from Livingston named Shane Gibson and Brenner Bushfield of Billings Skyview to earn his first place trophy.

As Zody tells it, he actually won the event himself when he was a 112-pound senior in 1968. “I don’t remember much but I did beat a kid from Miles City,” he said, laughing.

This year, the Cowboy Invite had 32 teams from Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming. Sidney won the tournament with 206 points. Thunder Basin placed second with 143.5 points. Colstrip took third with 141 points. DCHS tied with Billings Senior for 8th place with 108 points. For the Red Devils, Clapp scored 31.5 points and Crisafulli contributed 28.

DCHS garnered points from Ben Stortz (27-5) who placed third at 145 pounds, and Brandon Held (25-12) who finished fourth at 152. Also, Colton Reidel scored three points at 138 and Matt Fulton scored eight points at 205. Heavyweight Keegan Mires was out sick.

“If he was there, we would’ve probably finished in the top five,” Zody said. So far, the wrestlers have remained “fairly healthy” other than a few cases of the flu. “We’re mostly injury free.”

This week, the Red Devils are scheduled for at least 11 dual matches. They wrestle in Glasgow on Tuesday, and in Billings on Thursday. Then they’re off to the Class A Duals on Friday and Saturday. The team has 10 wrestlers competing in 13 weight classes and are often forced to forfeit lighter-weight matches.

“We have a small crew and we’re seeing the same guys scoring most of the points,” Zody said.”We can’t afford not to have one of those guys not score. We have to find some way to have someone not scoring to start scoring if we want to raise our level of productivity.”

The duals has no bearing on the team’s placement in Divisionals. But it does carry weight in regards to how the wrestlers are seeded.

60th Annual Cowboy Invitational Results for Dawson County High School scoring athletes:

138 - Colten Reidel (20-18) scored 3 team points.

Champ. Round 2 - Jon Sanchez (Cody) 4-4 won by fall over Reidel (Fall 1:38); Reidel won by fall over ERIC BAIER (Livingston) (Fall 4:33); Kaid Campbell (Miles City) 6-7 won by tech fall over Reidel (TF-1.5 4:01 (17-1))

145 - Ben Stortz (27-5) placed 3rd and scored 19.5 team points.

Ben Stortz won by tech fall over Ryan Robertson (Thunderbasin) 8-9 (TF-1.5 4:00 (15-0));Stortz won by decision over Cole Cook (Moorcroft) 16-9 (Dec 4-3); Michael Weber (Forsyth) 4-0 won by major decision over Stortz (MD 10-1);Stortz won by fall over Seth Boyd (Billings West High School) 5-2 (Fall 2:50); Stortz won by decision over Jace Johnson (Sidney) 26-15 (Dec 3-2)

152 - Brandon Held (25-12) placed 4th and scored 18 team points.

Held won by fall over Pete Saliaris (Billings Central) 9-20 (Fall 3:57); Held won by decision over Riley Waters (Sidney) 27-9 (Dec 7-1); Jace Rhodes (Billings West High School) 5-0 won by fall over Held (Fall 4:55); Held won by fall over Matthew Middleton (Huntley Project) 25-9 (Fall 4:54); Ty Bradley (Colstrip) 34-4 won by decision over Held (Dawson County High School) 25-12 (Dec 3-1)

160 - Tyler Clapp (31-5) placed 1st and scored 31.5 team points.

Tyler Clapp won by fall over Daniel Cassady (Billings Senior High School) 5-12 (Fall 2:23); Champ. Round 2 - Clapp won by tech fall over Caleb Usher (Dickinson) 20-9 (TF-1.5 5:11 (15-0)); Clapp won by fall over Trent Helman (Billings Skyview) 9-5 (Fall 3:34); Semifinal - Clapp won by decision over Dan Beaudrie (Cody) 19-5 (Dec 7-2); Clapp won by fall over Clayton Mattern (Bowman) 29-5 (Fall 5:29)

182 - Nelson Crisafulli (30-7) placed 1st and scored 28 team points.

Crisafulli won by fall over Kaiden Maciel (Billings Skyview) 3-2 (Fall 1:44); Crisafulli won by fall over Jonathan Ramirez (Thunderbasin) 11-12 (Fall 3:12); Crisafulli won by decision over Shane Gibson (Livingston) 5-1 (Dec 5-3); Crisafulli won by decision over Brenner Bushfield (Billings Skyview) 21-14 (Dec 9-2)

205 - Matt Fulton (18-14) scored 8 team points.

Fulton won by fall over BJ Hatcher (Laurel High School) 0-2 (Fall 4:42); Alex Beck (Worland) 24-5 won by fall over Fulton (Fall 3:08); Fulton won by fall over Cooper Lund (Baker) 6-14 (Fall 1:39); Fulton won by decision over Chris Morris (Moorcroft) 12-3 (Dec 7-6); Trey Yates (Colstrip) 19-13 won by fall over Fulton (Fall 3:59)