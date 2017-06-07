DCC basketball tourney a huge success (Slideshow 5)

Over the past weekend, the Dawson Community College Men’s and Women’s basketball teams hosted a tournament for high schools from all over Montana.

This was the 10th year the college has hosted this tournament. There were 13 girls teams and 17 boys teams who participated which included teams from as far away as Belt, Laurel, Billings, Huntley Project and Hobson.

Each team played a minimum of four games. It started with pool play and advanced into a playoff bracket.

Froid won the Girls Division for the 2nd straight year. Miles City won the Boys A/B Division and Belt won the Boys C/D Division. There were 78 games played over the three days.

Glendive Medical Center provided athletic training services and Monte Carlo sponsored the Championship T-shirts. Many volunteers helped to make the tournament a success, including the ticket takers, concessions workers, scoreboard operators and the officials.

Three hundred players participated in the tournament which attracted around 500 fans per day. Many teams were able to enjoy the fine hotels in town and sample some of the quality restaurants locally. Some teams even had time between games go to the movies, take a hike in Makoshika or visit a museum.