DCHS girls bring it in Elks Invitational

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Ceeara Staiger of the Dawson County High School tennis team went 5-0 in singles competition in the Elk’s Invite over the weekend in Glendive. Her dominance on the court helped the girls end the round robin tournament with six straight wins and extend their season dual record to 14-3-1.

There were sunny skies and no wind when Hannah Bogar went 5-1 in No. 2 singles. In doubles, Katrielle Carney and Abby Hill finished 5-0, with Caitlin Kunick and Kayla Kelly at 6-0, and Cheyenne Damron and Skyler Scarpholt at 5-1.

In a “battle of undefeated players” Staiger defeated Baker’s “Swedish foreign exchange student” Ellen Widell, 7-5, 6-4, DCHS head coach Rich Lindgren wrote in email. Carney and Hill defeated last year’s All Division team Imani Kindness and Naumie Dushane of Hardin, 6-7 (8), 6-2 (3) in a tight match” to remain undefeated for the weekend.

On Friday, the girls defeated Hardin, Havre and Miles City. On Saturday, they tied Billings Central before beating Baker for two games.

For the boys, Jory Opp went 5-1 in No. 1 singles to push the team’s dual record to 13-6-2. The rematch of Opp and Simon Marshall of Billings Central was the first time the two had played each other since last year’s State Championship doubles match, Lindgren said. Simon ended up edging Opp in a “closely contested contest” 7-6 (4), 7-5, which mirrored the three-set state final.

In doubles, Mitch Lucido and Peter Gobin finished 2-4, with Riley Handran and Connor James at 2-4, Brandon Carroll and Darion Ehret at 3-0 and Cade Dockter and Lane Walker at 1-2.

On day one, the boys tied Hardin, before defeating Miles City and losing to Billings Central. On day two, they tied Havre and beat Miles City and Billings Central.

The DCHS girls are scheduled to play at noon against Williston in Glendive. Then the girls and boys head on the road to compete at 9 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday in the Billings’ Mayfair Invite, where they will share the court with Dillon, Lewistown, Hardin, Billings Central and Miles City.

BOYS

Glendive 3, Hardin 2

Singles: Jory Opp, Gle. def. Nathan Noteboom 6-2, 6-2; Michael Hopfauf, Gle. def. Charles Story 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Michael Nesser/Darnell Lefthand, Har. def. Mitch Lucido/Peter Gobin 3-6, 6-4, (10-6); Jardel Yarlott/Ricky Hill, Har. def. Casimir Melton/Keegan Mires 7-5, 6-2; Codi Small/ Famous Lefthand, Har. def. Riley Handran/Connor James 6-4, 6-2; Darlon Ehret/Brandon Carroll, Gle. def. Gabe Passes/Miguel Lopez 3-6, 6-4, (10-8).

Glendive 2, Miles City, 2

Singles: Jory Opp, Gle. def. Kelly Irion 6-3, 6-2; Michael Hopfauf, Gle. def. Moses Ramirez 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Christian Stradley/Deven Doughty, MC def. Mitch Lucido/Peter Gobin 6-4, 4-6 (10-5); Adam Glasscock/Drake Davis, MC def. Casimir Melton/Keegan Mires 6-3, 2-6, (10-4); Riley Handran/Connor James, Gle. def. Mason Harding/Evan Miller 6-2, 6-3; Cade Dockter/Lane Walker, Gle. def. Kole Lohrke/Nick Mitchell 6-2, 6-2.

Billings Central 5, Glendive 1

Singles: Simon Marshall, BC, def. Jory Opp 7-6 (10-4), 7-5; Jake O’Leary, BC def. Michael Hopfauf 4-6, 6-4, (10-3).

Doubles: Cairo Morton/Jake Pankratz, BC def. Mitchell Lucido/Peter Gobin 6-2, 6-4; Casimir Melton/Keegan Mires, Gle. def. Andrew Nelson/Isaac Birdwell 7-6 (10-3), 6-7 (10-6) (10-4); Jet Campell/Tyler Vanderliner, BC def. Riley Handran/Connor James 6-3, 6-4; Cole Vanderlinder/Jae Hugs, BC def. 7-5, 6-7 (10-8), (10-8).

Glendive 3, Havre 3

Singles: Jory Opp, Gle. def. Dustin Haas 7-5, 6-3; Michael Hopfauf, Gle. def. Trey Hanson 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles: Jake Sedahl/Nate Korb, Hav. def. Mitch Lucido/Peter Gobin 4-6, 6-3, (10-2); Trey Murphy/Kennedy McKay, Hav., def. Casimir Melton/Keegan Mires 6-3, 6-2; Brady Ophus/Tommy Brown, Hav. def. Riley Handran/Connor James 6-3, 6-4; Darion Ehret/Brandon Carroll, Gle. def. Bobby Personett/Jase Stokes 7-6 (10-5), 3-6, (10-5).

Glendive 5, Miles City 1

Singles: Jory Opp, Gle. def. Evan Miller 6-2, 6-2; Michael Hopfauf, Gle. def. Kelly Irion 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles: Mitch Lucido/Peter Gobin, Gle. def. Drake Davis/Adam Glasscock 6-2, 6-3; Christian Stradley/Deven Doughty, MC def. Casimir Melton/Keegan Mires 6-3, 6-2; Riley Handran/Connor James, Gle. def. Moses Ramirez/Mason Harding 6-2, 6-3; Darion Ehret/Brandon Carroll, Gle. def. Nick Mitchell/Kole Lohrke 6-2, 6-3.

Glendive 4, Billings Central 2

Singles: Jory Opp, Gle. def. Jake O’Leary 7-5, 6-3; Michael Hopfauf, Gle. def. Chris McIntyre 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles: Mitch Lucido/Peter Gobin, Gle. def. Cairo Morton/Jake Pankratz 6-4, 7-6 (10-1); Casimir Melton/Keegan Mires, Gle. def. Jet Campbell/Tyler Vanderlinder 6-4, 7-6 (10-7); Andrew Nelson/Isaac Birdwell, BC def. Riley Handran/Connor James 7-6 (10-3), 7-5; Joe Hugs/Christian Zygmond, BC def. Cade Dockter/Lane Walker 6-2, 6-4.

GIRLS

Glendive 4, Hardin 2

Singles: Ceeara Staiger, Gle. def. Brittney Schaff 6-2, 6-3; Lisa Cai, Har. def. Hannah Bogar 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles: Abby Hill/Katrielle Carney, Gle. def. Imani Kindness/Naumie Dushane 6-7 (10-8), 6-2 (10-3); Kayla Kelly/Caitlin Kunick, Gle. def. Makiko Reisig/Katie Murdock, 6-3, 6-3; Maddie Flamm/Deshawna Anderson, Har. def. Cheyenne Damron/Skyler Scarpholt 6-4, 6-4; Rachel Wolff/Talia Zimdars, Gle. def. Jade Cruse/Mary Hune Herrera 6-4, 6-4.

Glendive 5, Havre 1

Singles: Ceeara Staiger, Gle. def. Paige Nelson 6-2, 6-4; Hannah Bogar, Gle. def. McKenzie Tommerup 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: Abby Hill/Katrielle Carney, Gle. def. Marcee Murphy/Devyn Solomon 6-2, 6-2; Kayla Kelly/Caitlin Kunick, Gle. def. Alex Donaldson/Katie Donaldson 6-4, 6-3; Cheyenne Damron/Skyler Scarpholt, Gle. def. Baylee Miller/Megan Lindbloom 6-3, 6-2; Kadyn Acor/Casssidy Acor, Hav. def. Amber Sickler/Tienna Mannin 7-6 (10-5), 4-6 (10-5).

Glendive 6, Baker 0

Singles: Ceeara Staiger, Gle. def. Ellen Widell 7-5, 6-4; Hannah Bogar, Gle. def. Anna Espeland 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Abby Hill/Katrielle Carney, Gle. def. Savannah Davis/Kelsey Miller 6-2, 6-3; Kayla Kelly/Caitlin Kunick, Gle. def. Sheyenne Janeway/Brooklyn Ridenhower 6-2, 6-4; Cheyenne Damron/Skyler Scarpholt, Gle. def. Madison Moore/Tesla Erickson 6-2, 6-3; Rachel Wolff/Talia Zimdars, Gle. def. Kendal Wipperling/Katelyn Afrank 6-2, 6-2.

Glendive, 4, Baker 2

Singles: Anna Espeland, Baker. def. Katrielle Carney 7-6 (10-3), 4-6 (10-3); Abby Hill, Gle. def. Madison Moore 3-6, 6-4, (10-4).

Doubles: Ceeara Staiger/Hannah Bogar, Gle. def. Ellen Widell/Pam Tronsted 6-4, 7-6 (10-3); Kayla Kelly/Caitlin Kunick, Gle. def. Sheyenne Janeway/Kelsey Miller 7-6 (10-3), 4-6 (10-1); Tesla Erickson/Brooklyn Ridenhower, Baker def. Amber Sickler/Tienna Mannin 5-7, 6-4 (10-4); Cheyenne Damron/Skyler Scarpholt, Gle. def. Kendal Wipperling/Katelynn Afrank 6-3, 6-3.

