DCHS golfer hopes to keep on swinging

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

As Tyra Rowsey ends her senior golf season at Dawson County High School this fall, she reflects back on progress made over the past four years. The 18-year-old Glendivian played some of the most consistent golf on the co-ed team and is now looking forward to possible competing at the collegiate level.

Last month, Rowsey shot 113 at the Eastern A golf invitational at Hardin’s Fort Custer course and then became the only Red Devil to go up against Montana’s best at the Class A state tournament at the Sidney Country Club.

Now, several weeks later, Rowsey is considering the option of joining the DCHS softball team. More pressing, however, remains her attempt to play golf next year.

DCHS’s head golf coach Rudy Stulc has been helping her reach out to college coaches in North Dakota. She hopes to receive a scholarship of some sort, so she can keep playing, as she pursues studies in dental hygiene.

Rowsey enters postseason in somewhat of a meditative state. It was a month before her freshman year when she was debating whether to keep playing volleyball — as she did in middle school — or try her hand at golf. In telling her story, she remembers her dad Shannon — whom she described as “a casual golfer” — grabbing his own club and asking her to take some swings. So, she did. “My dad told me that I had a natural swing and I wanted to try to golf,” said Rowsey, who never stepped foot on a course beforehand.

In Rowsey’s words, she spent her freshman season “figuring out how to play” the sport. She shot in the 130s and did not play in any tournaments. “But I was good at getting off the tee box,” she said, referring to the teeing ground from where golfers drive the ball. “I was able to drive about 150 to 200 yards.” Then Rowsey spent her sophomore and junior season on varsity. “My fairway game between the green and the tee box improved,” she said. “I had to learn how to hit my irons and keep my head down on the ball.” Rowsey is serious when explaining her learning curve, the precision of her technique. She takes pride in her sport. As she tells it, “I focused on whether the ball should be to my left or right, depending on the club. A 9 iron is a shorter club, so I put the ball toward my right foot, the back of my stance. But with a 5 iron, I put the ball toward my left, the front, because I can get more distance out of it. I focus on my aim, swing, and turn the club face all the way to the left, so I would hit my target.”

Reach Eric Killelea at rrsports@rangerreview.com