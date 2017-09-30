DCHS runners win Sidney event, teams also do well (slideshow 3)

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

For Tom Temple, the Sidney course is “a long hill you run up and down twice: some kids love it, some hate it.”

In email, the head coach of the Dawson County High School cross-country team wrote that he likes the 5K course “because we train our kids to do well on it with our terrain around Glendive.”

His reason for favoring the course was strengthened last Friday, after his top two runners seniors Ase Ackerman and Emily Kuehn “soundly defeated their next closest competitors.”

Ackerman won his event running 17:38.38, about 24 seconds faster than any of his closest of 39 challengers. Kuehn won her race running 19:55.06, a personal record nearly half a minute faster than her nearest of 30 competitors.

The Sidney Invitational was a small but competitive meet that included teams from the hometown host, DCHS, Miles City, Plentywood and Wolf Point, as well as other runners from towns such as Brockton, Culbertson and elsewhere in eastern Montana and western North Dakota.

The DCHS boys’ varsity team finished a close second to Miles City and the girls took third behind both Miles City and Sidney, respectively. “We had 10 kids run seasonal or personal bests at this meet on a course that is fairly challenging,” Temple wrote. “It was an excellent showing for the Red Devil runners.”

Junior Myles Stinnett placed fifth overall for the boy’s team running 19:34.22. Sophomores Calob Grisby and Justin Skartved placed eighth and ninth with times of 19:57.59 and 20:02.74, respectively. Junior Logan Phipps placed 15th with 20:37.85.

Kasidi Walker placed eighth overall for the girls’ team running 19:55.06. Junior Alexis Moos placed 14th with a time of 25:12.10. Sophomore Mishal Lucido placed 16th with 25:26.61. Sophomore Chloe Mires placed 19th with 28:51.15.

“Moos in particular improved her personal record by over 1:45,” Temple wrote. “That is a huge achievement.”

As Temple explained, “Last week was a hard training week for the kids, so I wasn’t expecting to see some of these numbers. I am very proud of them. I think Ase’s time would have been faster, but he really didn’t have anybody to race or catch because he outclassed the competition.”

This week, Temple has plans for the junior varsity and some varsity runners to compete on Friday in Dickinson, North Dakota. The top runners travel alongside him to the Mountain West Classic on Saturday in Missoula. “That race will have some of the finest runners in the Pacific Northwest there,” Temple wrote. “Any finish in the top 100 is pretty darn good.”

In other noteworthy news, “the future looks bright for the Red Devil boys, as the Washington Middle School team won their division handily,” Temple wrote.

Eighth grader Cody Harrington “smoked” the second place runner by a minute, finishing the 1.57-mile course in 9:28. “He looks to be a phenomenal runner next season, hopefully for DCHS,” Temple added.

Boys varsity team scores: Miles City, 36; Dawson County, 38; Sidney, 55; Plentywood, 109; Wolf Point, 114.

Ase Ackerman, first, 17:38.38; Myles Stinnett, fifth, 19:34.42; Calob Grigsby, eighth, 19:57.59; Justin Skartved, ninth, 20.02.74; Logan Phipps, 15th, 20:37.85.

Girls varsity team scores: Miles City, 22; Sidney, 47; Dawson County, 58.

Emily Kuehn, first, 19:55.06; Kasidi Walker, eighth, 23:56.53; Alexis Moos, 14th, 25:12.10; Mishal Lucido, 16th, 25:26.61; Chloe Mires, 19th, 28:51.15.

Reach Eric Killelea at rrsports@rangerreview.com.