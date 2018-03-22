DCHS' Steinbron named to All-State basketball team

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Dawson County High School junior Stephen Steinbron has been named All-State for the 2017-2018 basketball season.

Steinbron also received the First Team All-Conference honors, as his teammates in senior Robby Keiser and junior Pacyn Partridge earned honorable mention recognition.

The trio led the boys’ team to an overall record of 8-15 (3-6 conference) and the chance to mix it up at Divisionals.

On Friday, head coach Wade Murphy wrote in email that he was “extremely happy for them because it is a reflection of not only how they performed as a player, but also how they carried themselves.”

Murphy added: “The coaches in the Eastern A have always been very good about recognizing each others’ players and I’m proud of our kids for that recognition. It goes beyond just how many points they scored or rebounds they recorded. It’s also a statement on their character as well.”

As for the Lady Red Devils, sophomore Karsen Murphy represented the girls on the First team All-Conference list. Sophomore Savannah Toms was picked for Second Team, and senior Jaley Wyse was selected for honorable mention.

Together, they led the team to their first appearance at the State tournament since the 2008-2009 season. And they helped their young squad earn a 4-2 record at Divisionals and finished the season 10-16 (3-7 conference).

Head coach Kayla Rivas, who brought her first team to State, wrote in email that she too was pleased at how well the girls were recognized by the conference coaches.

“This speaks volumes for what they accomplished this season, not only as individuals, but as a team as well,” Rivas wrote. She complimented Murphy for being a “fierce competitor who is always looking at ways she can improve her game” and Toms as a player who “continues to develop her moves offensively;” then named Wyse the “silent leader for us — leading by example — always.”

Reach Eric Killelea at rrsports@rangerreview.com.