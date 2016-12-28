DCHS wrestlers roll over Baker, are ranked second in Class A

By Anthony Varriano

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Dawson County High School wrestling team improved to 7-1 in duels on the young season with a 42-12 win over a shorthanded Baker squad Tuesday.

“Baker was shorthanded due to injury and illness,” DCHS head coach Tim Zody explained. “I left some weights open to save a weigh-in for later matches, and also there is no reason to run up the score when a team is down — let some younger kids collect a forfeit.”

Senior Travis Kinn pinned Terrell Koenig in 1:13 at 132 pounds, Casimir Melton pinned Seth Mastell in 2:24 at 182 pounds, and Eli Marley pinned Summitt Wiman in 5:15 in the 285-pound weight class.

“Matt Fulton only lost 5-0 to Paul Wang, who finished first at the Glasgow tourney. It was 2-0 going into the third period,” Zody said. “Eli Marley had an exciting match, coming back from a 12-4 deficit to pin Summitt Wiman in the third period.”

Collecting forfeit wins were Gabe Mickelson at 103 pounds, Brandt Ackerman at 145 pounds, Christian Crockett at 160 pounds and Nelson Crisafulli at 170 pounds.

In exhibition matches, Kinn pinned Quinton Wheeler in 41 seconds, and Ackerman did the same in 55 seconds. Marley pinned Johnny Caron in 1:53.

Newcomer Calvin Handran got his first action of the season at 120 pounds, but fell to Dalton Lecoe, 14-7.

The Red Devils rank second behind Havre in the Class A Power Poll, according to the Billings Gazette. DCHS has multiple wrestlers ranked, with Kinn first at 132 pounds, Ben Stortz second at 138 pounds, Ackerman third at 145 pounds, Tyler Clapp third at 160 pounds, Marley third at 285 pounds, Brandon Held fourth at 185 pounds, Melton sixth at 170 pounds and Fulton sixth at 205 pounds.

After a tournament in Colstrip on Thursday, the wrestling team is off until the Bismarck Rotary starting Friday, Jan 6.

Reach Anthony Varriano at rrsports@rangerreview.com.