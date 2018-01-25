DCHS wrestlers win home dual against Glasgow 39-30

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

On Wednesday, Dawson County High School grappler Keegan Mires defeated Glasgow’s Mason Phipps to give the Red Devils an edge in winning the dual meet, 39-30.

DCHS head coach Tim Zody that the heavyweight match was a “tough” one. “If Keegan didn’t win that I don’t know if we would’ve won the dual. It came down to right at the end. He won the match with 15 seconds to go.”

Overall, the Red Devils won seven of the 12 matches (103 pounds was left open). Ben Stortz (145) and Brandon Held (152) won thanks to forfeits.

Four of their wins came by falls. Cade Dockter (160 pounds) pinned Cale Swanson at 2:45 minutes in the second period. Tyler Clapp (170) pinned Tel Aune at 3:03 in the second. Nelson Crisafulli pinned Dylan Nieskens at 3:41 in the second. And Matt Fulton pinned Cooper Larson at 2:48 in the second.

“We got the pins where we needed and where to win,” Zody said.

Despite the loss, the Scotties had their own success in the close dual meet. Alex Ost (113 pounds) and Colten Fast (120) won by forfeits over a DCHS team that struggles to produce light-weight competitors.

Kaden Zimmerman (126) pinned Gullian Comstock at 0:56 in the first period. Oden Hallock (132) pinned Mason Whitmer at 0:56 in the first. And Matt Reyling (138) pinned Colten Reidel at 1:09 in the first.

This week, DCHS is scheduled to compete on Thursday in Billings, and then in the Class A Duals starting at 9 a.m. on both Friday and Saturday in Lewistown.

DCHS 39, Glasgow 30

103 - Open.

113 - Alex Ost (Glasgow) won by forfeit.

120 - Colten Fast (Glasgow) won by forfeit.

126 - Kaden Zimmerman (Glasgow) won by fall over Gullian Comstock (DCHS) (Fall: Period 1, 1:00).

132 - Oden Hallock (Glasgow) won by fall over Mason Whitmer (DCHS) (Fall: Period 1, 0:56)

138 - Matt Reyling (Glasgow) won by fall over Colten Reidel (DCHS) (Fall: Period 1, 1:09).

145 - Ben Stortz (DCHS) won by forfeit.

152 - Brandon Held (DCHS) won by forfeit.

160 - Cade Dockter (DCHS) won by fall over Cale Swanson (Glasgow) (Fall: Period 2, 2:45).

170 - Tyler Clapp (DCHS) won by fall over Tel Aune (Glasgow) (Fall: Period 2, 3:03).

182 - Nelson Crisafulli (DCHS) won by fall over Dylan Nieskens (Glasgow) (Fall: Period 2, 3:41).

205 - Matt Fulton (DCHS) won by fall over Cooper Larson (Glasgow) (Fall: Period 2, 2:48).

285 - Keegan Mires (DCHS) won by decision over Mason Phipps (Glasgow).