Devils play without four; Eagles soar

By Anthony Varriano

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Dawson County High School boys basketball team isn’t healthy, and it showed Thursday night in Sidney.

Sidney 65, Red Devils 22

It wasn’t pretty for the Red Devils (0-6, 0-2), who found themselves down 15-5 after one quarter of play. The deficit was 33-11 at halftime, and the Devils never scored more than seven points in any quarter.

The Devils were without Logan LeProwse, Robby Keiser, Baxter Baker and Pacyn Partridge.

“LeProwse was sick and didn’t make the trip last night. Robby Keiser was still not able to play. Baxter Baker is still nursing a sprained ankle. Pacyn’s situation is not up for discussion,” DCHS head coach Wade Murphy said.

Junior Stephen Steinbron had more than half his team’s points, scoring a dozen, but with the absence of Partridge, LeProwse and Keiser, the Devils didn’t have the scoring threats needed to compete with a team Murphy thinks will compete for the East’s No. 1 seed.

“Sidney is a very good team – very athletic with some really good depth and speed,” he said.

Brett Norby was the leading scorer for Sidney with 18, and Trace Jones added 17 in the lopsided win. Ten Eagles put points on the scoreboard to Glendive’s five.

“Given the situation, I thought our kids played hard,” Murphy said. “Our goal going forward is to get healthy, get everybody back to practice, and get some consistency.”

The Red Devils host Wolf Point on Saturday at 1, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

DCHS—Steinbron 12, Buxbaum 4, David Skerritt 2, Jory Opp 2, Davide Bernasco 2

SHS—Norby 18, Jones 17, Jared Steinveisser 6, Bridger Larson 6, Michael McGinnis 6, Alec Lovegren 3, Conner Larson 2, Troy Monsen 2, Dawson McGlothlin 2

Sidney JV 45,

JV Red Devils 44

The Dawson JV squad lost a heartbreaker in Sidney, with Johnny Egan leading the way with 16 points. Logan Phipps added 10, and Ephraim Yohan had nine.

Colstrip JV 60,

JV Red Devils 41

Junior Lane Walker scored 16 points, and classmate Logan Boner added 11 in a loss to Colstrip’s junior varsity squad on Tuesday. Freshman Kade Hellman had six, and Ephraim Yohan added four points in the loss.

