Divisional wrestling tournament at DCHS Saturday

By Jamie Ausk Crisafulli

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Eleven eastern and central division Class A wrestling teams will converge on Dawson County High School Saturday, Feb. 4 as teams compete for the Eastern A Divisional championship trophy and individual wrestlers fight for the divisional titles in their weight classes.

Dawson County High School senior wrestler Travis Kinn said he is excited about having the divisional tournament at home his senior year.

“What a great opportunity. Being able to see the whole entire community support our Glendive team is going to be pretty awesome,” Kinn said.

DCHS Coach Tim Zody said he hopes to see the community’s sports boosters come out to support the Red Devil team and enjoy watching some great competition as all of the state’s top-ranked teams are part of the Eastern division.

This is the second year the Eastern A and Central A have combined for a divisional tournament.

Havre, Lewistown, Livingston, Belgrade, Browning, Miles City, Laurel, Billings Central, Hardin, Sidney and Glendive wrestlers will compete at this weekend’s Divisionals.

Tickets for the tournament will be available the day of the tournament only. Ticket prices are $8 for adults and $6 for students.

The opening ceremonies will begin at 8:55 a.m. with wrestling to start at 9 a.m. There will be short breaks between rounds. The championship round is estimated to begin at 3:30 p.m. with the first through eighth place matches for each weight class taking place at the same time.

The top eight wrestlers in each weight class will qualify to compete at the state meet in Billings Feb. 10-11.

Class A schools are allowed to have up to 17 wrestlers on a team at Divisionals. Teams may have up to two wrestlers per weight class, but cannot exceed the 17 wrestler limit.

The Dawson County High School wrestling team will have 14 wrestlers for this weekend’s tournament.

DCHS has three weight classes that will have two wrestlers: 160, 205 and 285. The team does not have wrestlers in the 113 or 126 pound weight classes.