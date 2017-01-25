Fourth quarter turnovers sink Red Devils

By Anthony Varriano

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Dawson County High School boys basketball team looked like a team that hasn’t seen many crunch time situations against the Colstrip Colts at the DCHS gymnasium, Friday night.

DCHS head coach Wade Murphy was “pretty pleased” with the performance, regardless.

“This was the first time all year we had the same guys in practice Monday through Thursday … We don’t have one kid on the team now that played one varsity minute last year,” Murphy said.

Colstrip 59, Red Devils 50

DCHS center Stephen Steinbron hit a three to give Dawson a 13-12 lead at the end of a first quarter filled with turnovers by both teams.

The Colts opened the second quarter with two treys to force a DCHS timeout up 18-13. Big Back pushed the lead to seven with a bucket, and Wade Murphy took another timeout to talk things over again.

Steinbron answered inside out of the timeout to make it 20-15, and a turnover gave the Red Devils new life, as Ephraim Yohan scored in transition to cut it to a one-possession game.

Colstrip went on a 4-0 run to again extend the lead, but Wyatt Buxbaum stopped the run with a bucket to make it 24-19.

Baxter Baker found Steinbron with a pretty pass, who finished through a foul to make the deficit four. Baker then hit a three just before the halftime buzzer to make it 25-24.

Baker’s baseline drive and finish tied it at 30 early in the third, and Steinbron’s turnaround hook shot was true to make it 32-30 Glendive, forcing a Colstrip timeout with 5:32 to go in the third.

Lane Walker assisted Stenbron in the post to push the DCHS lead to four, and Ephraim Yohan hit a three from the wing to make it 40-38. It was 40-39 after three.

Senior Jory Opp hit a three to take back the lead, 43-42. Then Robby Keiser hit a mid-range jumper to bring Dawson within one, and the Devils led by one with four minutes to play.

But careless passes resulted in turnovers and allowed Colstrip a 6-0 run, and it was 53-47 Colts with 2:30 left.

“We turned it over in the end there, but that’s kind of a sign of a team that hasn’t seen too many of those situations,” Murphy said.

Steinbron led all scorers with 21 points, and Baker added nine. Colstrip had five players finish in double figures.

The Red Devils have a tough game at Hardin, Saturday before hosting Glasgow at 2:30, 4, and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

DCHS—Steinbron 21, Baker 9, Buxbaum 7, Keiser 5, Yohan 5, Opp 3

CHS—Joel McRae 15, JT Baer 12, Payton Means 12, Kobee Big Back 10, Isaiah Williams 10