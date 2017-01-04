Lady Bucs' Robertson throws perfect game

For the Ranger-Review

Fifteen batters came up against Jessica Robertson and not a single one could touch him. A perfect game led Dawson Community College Lady Buccaneers past North Dakota State College of Science 17-0 on Saturday. Robertson struck out Whitlock to end the game.

Taylor Brackey led DCC to victory by driving in five runs. She went 2-for-2 at the plate. Brackey drove in runs on a double in the first and a grand slam in the second.

The Lady Bucs took an early lead in the first inning. DCC scored one run when Brackey doubled with one out in the first inning. Dawson Community College Buccaneers scored eight runs in the second inning.

DCC’s big inning was driven by a stolen base, a grand slam by Brackey, and a home run by Caide Hunt. Home runs for the Lady Buccaneers came when Hunt homered in the second inning and Brackey homered in the second inning. DCC had 10 hits in the game.

Emily Allman and Brackey each collected multiple hits for the Lady Buccaneers.

The home team stole six bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Jensyn Baker led the way with three. DCC didn’t commit a single error in the field.

Allman had 13 chances in the field, the most on the team.