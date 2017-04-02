Lady Devils add conference win with victory over Sidney

By Jamie Ausk Crisafulli

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Lady Red Devils garnered another conference win Tuesday night when they defeated Sidney 40-26 in Glendive.

The DCHS team now has two wins in conference play – their other was against Laurel on Jan. 13.

But the team’s current 2-5 conference record doesn’t tell the whole story. Included in the team’s five conference losses are three games the Lady Devils lost by four points or less.

The Glendive team has scored 326 points to their conference opponents’ 331 points so far this season, an indication of the parody in the conference.

“The league is wide open and it’s anyone’s game,” said DCHS Head Coach Kayla Rivas.

The Glendive coach knows her team has what it takes to be competitive in the last month of the season. To get the wins, Rivas said her team has to “continue to show up every night with a winning mentality.”

DCHS 40, Sidney 26

Eight players were in the scoring column Tuesday night as the Lady Devils earned revenge against the Sidney Eagles, defeating them 40-26.

“Tonight was a total team effort,” Head Coach Kayla Rivas said. “We had balanced scoring and every girl who went in the game contributed.”

The Lady Devils led 16-13 at the half, but it was in the third quarter that they took control of the game and never looked back. DCHS scored 12 in the quarter, holding their opponents to 4.

“I am very proud of their effort in the second half,” Rivas said. “We adjusted a couple of things offensively and they executed according to plan.”

Sidney 6 7 4 9 — 26

Glendive 8 8 12 12 — 40

Sidney: Logan Peterson 6, T. Messmer 4, B. Fischer 2, M. Thiessen 6, M. Thiel 8.

Glendive: Kendra Kaufman 5, Thea Robson 3, Jaley Wyse 8, Wyniah Mintz 7, Bailey Pearcy 5, Taya Torres 5, Carrie Nagle 4, Karsen Murphy 3.

Miles City 50, Glendive 46

The Lady Devils traveled to Miles City Friday where they lost a very tight contest to conference foe Custer County Cowgirls.

The game was close the entire way with the girls from DCHS taking their final lead late in the third quarter and tying it up early in the fourth, but the Lady Devils could not get the baskets needed in the final minutes to gain the lead.

“The girls put themselves in a position to take the lead at the end, but we had five consecutive possessions without a shot attempt,” said Lady Red Devils head coach Kayla Rivas.

The Custer County District High School Cowgirls were carried by a season-high 27 points from sophomore guard Kyra Oakland. Wyniah Mintz had 13 to lead the Lady Devils.

Glendive 10 13 18 5 — 46

Miles City 11 18 14 7 — 50

Glendive: Wyniah Mintz 13, Carrie Nagle 9, Jaley Wyse 8, Savannah Toms 5, Taya Torres 5, Bailey Pearcy 3, Thea Robson 3.

Miles City: K. Oakland 27, K. Koenig 13, A. Venable 3, D. Chamberlin 3, J. Swope 2, M. Helmts 2.

The Lady Devil will be in Wolf Point Saturday, and will be traveling to Billings and Laurel the following weekend to add to their conference record.

“Our main focus right now is taking care of our own business through the last three conference games which will put us in the best position possible come tournament time,” Rivas said.

