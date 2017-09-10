Lady Devils beat Sidney, now rank third in Eastern A

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

On Thursday night, the Dawson County High School girl’s volleyball team took a Homecoming win over Sidney in three sets, 25-16, 25-11 and 26-24.

Addie Reinhart led the team with four aces, six kills and six digs. Jaley Wyse had 10 digs, Karsen Murphy had eight kills and Thea Robson had 13 digs. Meadow Torres played a solid match with two aces, 10 kills and 14 digs.

With the win, the Lady Red Devils improved their conference record to 5-3. They now rank No. 3 among six Eastern A teams, trailing behind No. 2 Hardin and No. 1 Billings Central. Head coach Tiffaney Egan wrote in email that she was “hoping to hold on to third and move into second” when they play against Hardin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Last Saturday, Billings Central beat DCHS in three sets 25-14, 25-18 and 25-14. In Egan’s words, “I saw moments where we competed and executed our pre-game strategy, however we did not come in with consistency and had a lack of focus.” Billings Central went into the match undefeated.

“They have weaknesses, however, they adjust well and don’t often make the same mistake twice,” Egan wrote. “We did well setting the pace with our offense. We struggled defensively with trick plays and Billings Central found holes we just did not adjust well to.”

The night before, last Friday, it was DCHS which defeated Laurel in three sets 25-14, 25-17 and 25-17. “Before we play every game, we talk strongly that we are a team that absolutely has to all be on the same page with every player,” Egan wrote. “We are 10 strong and successful with all 10 in sync.”

The Lady Red Devils have played best throughout the season when they communicate and focus on their defense. “If we are on defensively, we have the ability to move around our offense to put our opponent out of system,” Egan wrote. “The girls are serving well, hitting well and our setting is getting a lot more consistent.”

DCHS sophomore teammates Torres and Murphy have been playing strong on both sides of the net and have become two young leaders on the team. “I am pleased with their game knowledge and they are picking up fast and their desire to compete and be successful,” Egan wrote. “It seems contagious.”

Also, Bailey Pearcy has made great improvements over the season. “She does a great job setting up a diverse offense and communicates well with her hitters,” Egan said. “She is getting more and more athletic with out of system balls and setting up an offense regardless of where her passes are coming from.”

Also, Tanille Lovato has been getting blocks on the right side and “becoming a stronger voice on the floor” as Robson increased her passing average and continues to lead in digs for all matches, Egan wrote. “I want them in as many plays as they can.” And finally, Wyse, Reinhart and Kayla Kelly are still improving as “all three surprise me from time to time with something new they have picked up,” Egan wrote. “I am loving the leadership they are bringing to the program. I am loving their personalities, they confidence and their desire to complete and empower the team to be successful.”

DCHS def. Sidney

25-16, 25-11, 26-24

Aces: 13 (Addie Reinhart 4) Kills: 33 (Meadow Torres 10). Blocks: 5 (Karsen Murphy 2). Assists: 33 (Bailey Pearcy 22). Digs: 59 (Torres 14).

Billings Central def. DCHS

25-14, 25-18, 25-14

Aces: 2 (Ashley Clapp 1, Bailey Pearcy 1) Kills: 24 (Meadow Torres 8). Blocks: 1 (Tanille Lovato 1). Assists: 24 (Bailey Pearcy 15). Digs: 88 (Jaley Wyse 19).

DCHS def. Laurel

25-14, 25-17, 25-17

Aces: 10 (Bailey Pearcy, 4) Kills: 39 (Meadow Torres 12). Blocks: 1 (Karsen Murphy 1). Assists: 39 (Pearcy 21). Digs: 82 (Torres 18, Thea Robson 18).

Reach Eric Killelea at rrsports@rangerreview.com.