Lady Devils defeat Miles City, lose to Hardin on the road

On Tuesday, the Dawson County High School girl’s volleyball team defeated Miles City in their first home match of the season.

DCHS head coach Tiffaney Egan said the team “came out packed and nervous” in the first set and then “recognized they need to amp up their pace and came in slightly stronger” in the second set. The girls were “struggling offensively and at the net as a whole” but they started to relax after the last four points of the second set, Egan wrote in an email. Then they “unleashed a lot more executing stinger offensively and our defense didn’t miss a beat” in the third set.

DCHS defeated Miles City 18-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15.

“We again kept Miles City out of system a good portion of the fourth set giving us an advantage defensively and allowing more options for our hitters,” Egan said. “I’m proud of the fight they gave this game.”

The Lady Red Devils were missing one player on the front line due to illness, while several girls missed practices due to illnesses recenlty. Those who competed recorded 13 aces, 50 kills, two blocks and 92 digs.

Standouts included Addie Reinhart with four aces, 10 kills and six digs; Bailey Pearcy with three aces, two kills and 12 digs; and Meadow Torres with five aces, 13 kills and 28 digs.

“They are doing a good job staying consistent and strong regardless the opponent,” Egan said. “They are playing well together and figuring out fast their opponents’ weaknesses and battling strong against opponents’ strengths.”

Last Saturday, the DCHS girls team lost to Hardin 24-26, 25-18, 22-25 and 18-25. The team “started sluggish” but picked it up and “began executing a faster and more aggressive offense” midway through the first set. The girls lost that set, then “set the pace” in winning the second set, before going “back and forth” and losing the third set, Egan wrote. The momentum swayed again in the beginning of the fourth set. In the fourth, Reinhart was excused from the game with an injury.

“This killed the momentum for a bit,” Egan wrote. The girls fought, but they ultimately fell to an evenly matched opponent.

Despite the loss, the girls played well. Standouts included Karsen Murphy with 13 kills and six blocks; Jaley Wyse with nine kills, 20 assists and 21 digs; Reinhart with eight kills; and Torres with three kills and 16 digs.

“I am seeing our girls competing stronger and stronger and gaining with mental stability and strength,” Egan wrote. “They are for the most park making stronger offensive options, learning to read out opponents and pushing them out of system.”

The DCHS team is now 3-2 in conference matches. This week, the girls were scheduled to play on Thursday in Colstrip, before competing in the Dickinson Tournament at 4p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

DCHS def. Miles City

18-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15

DCHS: Kills 50 (Meadow Torres 13). Blocks 2 (Kayla Kelly 2). Aces 13 (Torres 5). Digs 92 (Torres 28).

Hardin def. Glendive

25-23, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19

DCHS: Kills 38 (Karsen Murphy 11). Blocks 6 (Karsen Murphy 6). Aces 5 (Meadow Torres 2, Thea Robson 2). Digs 91 (Thea Robson 23). Assists 38 (Jaley Wyse 23).

