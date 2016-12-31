Lady Devils fall to Glasgow on last second three-pointer

By Anthony Varriano

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Dawson County High School girls basketball team was in position to win its first game of the year in Glasgow, Thursday, but a six-point Dawson lead at halftime was cut to four going into the third, and a last second 27-footer fell for the Lady Scotties to give them the victory.

Glasgow 46,

Lady Devils 44

Dawson was down three after a quarter of play, but held Glasgow to just four points in the second quarter to go up by six at halftime. Wyniah Mintz hit her only two three-pointers and only three field goals in the second, and sophomore Bailey Pearcy added a triple during the second-quarter scoring barrage.

The Lady Devils continued to improve their offensive balance, with Carrie Nagle and Mintz finishing in double figures and three others scoring at least four points. Nagle led Dawson with 13 points, and Mintz added 11.

Nagle had three field goals to lead her team in a third quarter in which her team needed it. Junior Jayley Wyse and freshman Karsen Murphy both added four points in the third.

The fourth quarter was an issue for the Lady Devils, though. Mintz missed three key free throws while the Lady Scotties were two of four from the charity stripe in the closing quarter.

“We competed well, and I was proud of the way each girl contributed. We missed easy opportunities and free throws late in the game that could have sealed the win for us,” DCHS head coach Kayla Rivas said.

Glasgow went off for 17 points in the third quarter and another 15 in the fourth to come back. The Lady Devils were just nine of 16 from the free throw line on the night.

The Lady Devils struggled defending center Jordan Kulczyk, who finished with 18 points and had 12 in the second half. Leinie Hughes added 13 points, eight of which came in the second half.

“I am looking forward to conference play after the new year, as I believe this group has a lot to look forward to in 2017,” Rivas said.

The Lady Devils open the new year at Sidney on Friday, Jan. 6, with games at 4, 5:45 and 7:30 p.m. They host Wolf Point at 1:30, 4:30 and 6 p.m. the following Saturday.

DCHS—Nagle 13, Mintz 11, Wyse 6, Murphy 4, Torres 4, Pearcy 3, Thea Robson 2, Kendra Kaufman 1

Glasgow—Kulczyk 18, Leinie Hughes 13, Khloe Krumwiede 8, Lexi Nixdorf 2, Tyra Johnson 5

Glasgow JV 33,

JV Lady Devils 29

The JV Lady Devils were up five after one period, but found themselves down six after the third.

Kayla Brown scored 10 points to lead the team. Alexis Moos added six points, and Karsen Murphy had four.

Glasgow Freshmen 45,

Frosh Lady Devils 32

Nicole Perkins led the DCHS freshmen girls with 12 points, and Brown added six in the loss. Demi Maher, Meadow Torres and Chloe Mires all finished with four points.