Lady Devils nearly upset conference leaders in Hardin

By Anthony Varriano

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Dawson County High School girls basketball team is making the Eastern A Division look wide open after nearly knocking off the conference leaders in Hardin on Saturday.

Hardin 65, Lady Devils 64

Closing out games continued to be an issue for the Lady Devils, as they had a shot to upset the Lady Bulldogs, but dropped the fourth quarter 17-14 after entering with a two-point lead.

Glendive opened the game with a four-point advantage after one quarter of play and had a five-point lead at halftime.

The second half was more of the same for the Lady Devils, though. Hardin had its best quarter in the third, scoring 21 points to Glendive’s 18, and then won the fourth by three as well.

“For 30 minutes of the 32-minute game they did everything according to plan,” DCHS head coach Kayla Rivas said. “However, there were some crucial possessions late in the game where we either needed to convert offensively or knock down free throws, and we turned it over instead.”

It was still the best offensive performance the Lady Devils have had all season, with four players finishing in double figures.

“Our defense is what keeps us in games. Being more consistent offensively is how we will win games,” Rivas said.

Wyniah Mintz led the scoring with 18 points, and Carrie Nagle added 16. Freshman Karsen Murphy scored 11, and Jayley Wyse had 10 to pace an offense that spread the shots around.

Madisan Chavez continued to be a headache for DCHS head coach Kayla Rivas, though. She scored 20 to pace Hardin. Nechia House added 12, as nine Lady Bulldogs scored.

The Lady Devils improved upon their seven-point loss to Hardin earlier in the season, but still haven’t found a way to close out games when they have a lead.

Hardin (10-1, 5-1) will still have to fend off Billings Central (7-3, 4-1) to win the regular season conference championship and top seed at the Divisional Tournament.

DCHS—Mintz 18, Nagle 16, Murphy 11, Wyse 10, Taya Torres 4, Thea Robson 3, Kendra Kaufman 2

HHS—Chavez 20, House 12, Trahnea Phelan 9, Karissa DuShane 9, Mashaye Alden 4, Arena Plenty 4, Aubrey Meiwald 3, Sharmayne Hardy 2, Marie Five 2

Colstrip 56, Lady Devils 32

Taya Torres wasn’t available, so Murphy got the start and scored Dawson’s first points to make it 4-2 Colstrip early after Dawson missed multiple opportunities under the basket in the opening minutes.

Colstrip also got plenty of second chances in the first quarter, forcing a timeout up 8-2, and then extending that lead to double digits by the end of the quarter.

Dawson would never get close to the Fillies, falling behind 26-14 at halftime and falling further behind in the second half. Colstripl’s Faith Tartar went off for 20 points, and Emma Dudley and Shelby Jordan added 10 each.

Mintz managed just 11 points against the swarming Fillies’ defense, and Wyse added five. Freshman Savannah Toms saw more playing time with Torres out and scored four points, and sophomore Tanille Lovato saw the floor more, finishing with three points.

The Lady Devils (1-10, 1-4) host the Glasgow Lady Scotties at 2:30 and 6 p.m. on Thursday before an important game in Miles City (6-3, 2-2) on Friday. A Glendive win and Sidney loss would lift the Lady Devils out of last place, and a Laurel loss would lift Dawson into a tie with the Lady Locomotives in fourth place.

DCHS—Mintz 11, Wyse 5, Toms 4, Lovato 3, Kaufman 2, Robson 2, Murphy 2, Nagle 2, Bailey Pearcy 1

CHS—Tartar 20, Dudley 10, Jordan 10, Madison Bighorn 6, Amaya LaFranier 6, Carlin Gillespie 2, Sossity Spotted Wolf 2