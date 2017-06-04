Lady Devils softball opens season with trio of wins

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Sophomore Bailey Pearcy hit a two-run triple to help the Dawson County High School softball team top Billings Central, 3-2, in a slow-paced season opener on Saturday in Miles City.

Senior ace pitcher Carrie Nagle limited the Lady Rams to two hits in 3 1/2 innings, holding them off while her teammates struggled to overcome a tough time at the plate, recording only five hits.

“We weren’t patient at all against a pitcher who was slower than what we’re used to,” DCHS head coach Todd Naasz said Monday. “First game jitters played into it some, but we battled for the entire game and played good defense.”

The Lady Red Devils finished 3-0-1 over the weekend in the Miles City Jamboree softball tournament. A solid performance in their first set of games matched up with their coach’s recent announcement that they were favored to win the Eastern A Conference for the second year in a row. The statement was based on the team having as many as eight talented seniors on the roster.

Those seniors dominated the second game of the day, as shortstop Wyniah Mintz showed off her pitching arm allowing only three hits in the 7-2 win over Hardin. Cheyenne Fisher had two hits and two RBIs and the team picked up their second victory. Taya Torres, Syrell Dufner, Nagle and Mintz each had hits for the offense.

“We were better at the plate without patience and played good defense,” Naasz noted. “The girls were making better contact on the ball.”

Despite the strong start, the DCHS team stumbled and gave up a couple of errors in the third inning of their 3-3 tie against Huntley Project, allowing the team with a similar Red Devils mascot to score two unearned runs. Nonetheless, Nagle, an All-State athlete who wrapped up last season with a 14-5 pitching record and 2.97 E.R.A, proved reliable on the mound once again. And Cheyenne Ryan hit the ball hard all over the field, even slugging a triple.

The final game belonged to Mintz and junior Shelbi Kaul, who let up only one hit in shutting down the Colstrip Fillies. Mintz struck out the opposing side in the first inning to give her team a boost and held the lead, before Kaul came in for the last two innings to clinch the win. Nagle shined once again hitting three of the 15 shots in the team’s 17-0 taming of the Fillies. Also, Mintz, Ryan and junior Vail Gibbs each had two hits.

“We found our bats,” Naasz said. “It gave us a chance to play some of our younger girls, too. (They offered) good defense and plenty of offense to back Mintz and Kaul.”

Glendive’s Lady Red Devils are scheduled to host Sidney at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Glasgow at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

DCHS 3 Billings Central 2

DCHS 300 0 3 5 0

Central 101 x 2 2 0

WP-Ca Nagle LP-Jennings

DCHS-Averie Skillestad 0-2, Wyniah Mintz 0-1, Taya Torres 2-2, Carrie Nagle 0-2, Cheyenne Ryan 0-1, Bailey Pearcy 2-2, Syrell Dufner 0-2, Cheyenne Fisher 1-2, Kenna Begger 0-1

3B-Pearcy RBI-Pearcy 2

DCHS 7 Hardin 2

Hardin 000 02 2 3 1

DCHS 024 1 7 6 0

WP-Mintz LP-Uffleman

Skillestad 0-2, Courtney Nagle 0-1, Mintz 1-3, Torres 1-1, Carrie Nagle 1-3, Ryan 0-1, Shelby Wetz 0-1, Pearcy 0-1, Dufner 1-2, Gibbs 0-0, Fisher 2-2, Begger 0-1

2B-Torres, Fisher 3B-Mintz RBI-Torres, Ca Nagle, Ryan, Fisher 2

DCHS 3, Huntley Project 3

Huntley Project 102 0 3 6 2

DCHS 021 x 3 6 2

P-Nagle P-Rohrer

Skillestad 2-2, Mintz 0-2, Torres 1-2, Ca Nagle 0-2, Ryan 2-2, Pearcy 1-1, Dufner 0-2, Fisher 0-1,

Begger 0-0

3B-Ryan RBI-Ca Nagle, Pearcy, Fisher

DCHS 17, Colstrip 0

DCHS (10)7 17 15 0

Colstrip 00 0 1 2

WP-Mintz LP-Taylor

Skillestad 1-3, Mintz 2-2, Kaul 0-0, Torres 1-2, Ca Nagle 3-3, Ryan 2-2, Kayla Brown 1-1, Pearcy 0-1, Gibbs 2-2, Fisher 1-2, Co Nagle 0-0, Begger 1-2, Shelby Wetz 1-1, Dufner 0-0

2B-Gibbs

Reach Eric Killelea at rrsports@rangerreview.com.