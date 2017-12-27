Lady Devils win overtime thriller

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Dawson County High School girls basketball team earned an overtime win against Glasgow, 41-36, on Tuesday.

DCHS head coach Kayla Rivas said sophomore Savannah Toms - who scored 22 points to lead the team to victory – “took a big step forward and played very well for us.”

“She made great decisions, took good shots and played very hard,” Rivas said. “On a night where we weren’t our best she stepped up and helped us get a win.”

The DCHS team had a slow start against Glasgow. They lost possession battles in the first two quarters and fell behind, 6-12, and, 6-8. But the Lady Red Devils rallied to dominate the third, 7-2, and then tied the game up in the forth, 11-8. They composed themselves and finished strong in overtime, 11-6.

For DCHS, Karsen Murphy and Shea Robson scored five points each, as Jaley Wyse put up another four. As for Glasgow, Ashytn Myrick scored 14 points and Ziggy Chamberlain added 13.

“We struggled offensively with our spacing and turned the ball over too many times,” Rivas said. “We are looking forward to the Christmas break, so we can regroup and work on our spacing and execution.”

Rivas added: “However, the girls competed when things weren’t going their way and they found a way to get it done. I am proud of them for that. We put ourselves in a position to win that game in overtime and they took advantage of it.”

The DCHS team’s season record now stands at 2-3. They return from break and compete on Thursday, Jan. 4 in Sidney, and then play on Saturday, Jan. 6 in Wolf Point.

Glendive 41, Glasgow 36 (OT)

Glendive 6 6 7 11 11 — 41

Glasgow 12 8 2 8 6 — 36

Glendive: Bailey Pearcy 3, Kendra Kaufman 2, Shea Robson 5, Jaley Wyse 4, Karsen Murphy 5, Savannah Toms 22.

Glasgow: Ziggy Chamberlain 13, Keely Fossum 4, Ashytn Myrick 14, Anika Peters 5.