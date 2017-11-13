Lady Red Devils out of state tournament

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

This week, the Dawson County High School girls volleyball team was knocked out of the double-elimination Class A state tournament, after suffering losses to Whitefish and Corvallis at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University.

On Friday afternoon, the DCHS team lost to Whitefish 25-22, 14-25, 25-22, 20-25 and 15-12. The Lady Red Devils recorded 12 aces, 43 kills, 43 assists, eight blocks and 110 digs. Bailey Pearcy had four aces and 30 assists. Meadow Torres and Thea Robson each had 24 digs.

In their first state tournament appearance since 2005, the DCHS team lost to Corvallis 25-17, 25-12 and 25-8 on Thursday. After the loss, Tiffaney Egan, who is in her second season as head coach for the Lady Red Devils, told the Billings Gazette that “this is kind of our philosophy: we either win or we learn. We’re going to walk away and we’re going to learn a lot.

Egan added: “We’re a young program, we’ve got a long ways to go. We’ve got a lot of potential. We have a lot of strengths. They’ll be better tomorrow.”

The Ranger-Review reached out to Egan on Thursday and Friday, but she was unavailable for comment at press time.

In the first match, the Lady Red Devils recorded 19 kills, 19 assists, one ace, 58 digs and two blocks, with Karsen Murphy had six kills and Robson 19 digs.

Last week, the DCHS team placed fourth in the Eastern A divisional tournament. At that time, Egan told the Ranger-Review that she “had placed a few times at a national level, been part of many state showings and a couple state titles” and yet the win over Hardin that sent them to the state tournament “is by far a win that I feel the most accomplished with my girls.”

State A results:

At Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Montana State

Friday, November 10

Whitefish def. Glendive

25-22, 14-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-12

Whitefish: Aces: 4 (Cailyn Ross 2). Kills: 54 (Ross 24). Assists: 47 (Becca Catina 25). Blocks: 9 (Ross 6). Digs: 84 (Serena Hemmingson 27).

Glendive: Aces: 12 (Bailey Pearcy 4). Kills: 43 (Karsen Murphy 13). Assists: 43 (Pearcy 30). Blocks: 8 (Kayla Kelly 4). Digs: 110 (Meadow Torres, Thea Robson 24).

Thursday, November 9

Billings Central def. Stevensville

25-14, 25-13, 25-16

Billings Central: Kills 33 (Sydney Hawbaker 11). Assists: 28 (Devin Nielsen 27). Aces: 9 (Nielsen 5). Digs: 51 (Nielsen, Bailey Kufield 11). Blocks: 4 (Cindy Gray, Kufield 2).

Stevensville: Kills: 20 (Mikayla Hall, Angel Richards 5). Assists: 15 (Quinn Larson 14). Aces: 6 (Richards 3). Digs: 39 (Cassi Kopsa 12). Blocks: 3 (Richards 2).

Libby def. Lewistown

22-25, 27-25, 16-25, 25-15, 15-6

Libby: Kills: 48 (Jayden Winslow 16, Mehki Sykes 13, Brooklyn Rainer 13). Assists: 42 (Alli Collins 41). Aces: 9 (Winslow 4, Sykes 4). Digs: 50 (Winslow 19, Emma Gruber 14). Blocks: 9 (three with 3).

Lewistown: Kills: 49 (Anna Zimmer 16, Andrea Russell 10). Assists: 43 (Becca Bowden 41). Digs: 51 (Jade Phelps 16, Bailey Collins 12). Blocks: 5 (Zimmer 3).

Belgrade def. Whitefish

25-17, 25-15, 25-23

Belgrade: Kills: 32 (Bailey Christenson 13). Assists: 24 (Jaiden Blakely 24). Aces: 3 (Three with 1). Digs: 58 (Taylor Christensen 15). Blocks: 8 (Brooke Gilbertson 3).

Whitefish: Kills: 31 (Cailyn Ross 14). Assists: 26 (Lauren Schulz, Becca Catina 12). Aces: 1 (Schulz). Digs: 68 (Sevena Hemminger 19). Blocks: 5 (Cailyn Ross 3).

Corvallis def. Glendive

25-17, 25-12, 25-8

Corvallis: Kills; 32 (Hannah Hutch 10, Maureen Jessop 9). Assists: 31 (Kate Hurlbert 26). Aces: 15 (three with 3). Digs: 61 (Jessop 13, Casey Fison 12, Hurlbert 11). Blocks: 2 (Charlotte Powell 1.5).

Glendive: Kills: 19 (Karsen Murphy 6). Assists: 19 (Jaley Wyse 12). Aces: 1 (Thea Robson 1). Digs: 58 (Robson 19). Blocks: 2 (Kayla Kelly 1, Murphy 1).

Billings Central def. Libby

25-19, 25-13, 25-18

Central: Kills: 39 (Sydney Hawbaker 14). Assists: 33 (Nielsen 31). Aces: 5 (Nielsen 3). Digs: 76 (Avery Hadley 17). Blocks: 5 (Greta Petersen 3).

Libby: Kills: 29 (Jayden Winslow 8). Assists: 24 (Alli Collins 22). Aces: 2 (Collins, Kylee Quinn 1). Digs: 52 (Winslow 11). Blocks: 6 (Emily Mossburg 5).

Belgrade def. Corvallis

21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-10, 15-9

Belgrade: Kills: 66 (Bailey Christensen 30). Assists: 55 (Jaiden Blakely 53). Aces: 7 (Taylor Christensen 5). Digs: 77 (T. Christensen 24). Blocks: 7 (Brook Gilbertson 4).

Corvallis: Kills: 47 (Maureen Jessop 15). Assists: 43 (Kate Hurlburt 36). Aces: 5. Digs: 90 (Hurlburt 21). Blocks: 9 (Jessop 4).

