New DCC computer coding program starts in January

Dawson Community College is launching a Full-Stack Development and Coding Certification Program powered by Bottega, Inc., beginning January 2018.

This is a full-time program for 12 weeks, 40 hours a week. As part of a long-term relationship with Bottega, program courses will be held on-campus and online and are taught by technical professionals. This program will be offered on a continued basis.

The program will offer students opportunities in the high-demand field of software development and is structured for their success.

“The partnership that DCC developed with Bottega provides a broad spectrum of students with a fantastic training opportunity at an accessible community college, as well as the technical and enterprise experience of a highly-successful software-development organization to offer convenience and up-to-date curriculum for students,” said Traci Masau, Assistant VP of Academic Affairs and Workforce Development.

Bottega training is approved through AdvancED, which is the largest community of education professionals in the world. No other Coding Bootcamp in the state of Montana is approved through this commission.

“DCC has an immeasurably positive impact on the region and is leading the way in bringing more technically qualified workers to Eastern Montana. We are proud to be their partner in developing and delivering a rigorous computer science training program that meets the needs of employers and also individuals who are seeking a faster path to rewarding employment.” – Eric Wold, CEO Bottega LLC.

The 12-week Software Development and Coding program costs $7,500. Financing options are available for the program, housing and required laptop. The course provides a full stack introduction to computer science by blending a traditional focus on algorithms and architecture. Students will receive an immersive experience in web applications, databases, and APIs through a continuously upgraded and dynamic curriculum featuring technologies like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ruby, Ruby on Rails, Node, and AngularJS.

Visit www.dawsonsoftwareschool.com or contact Instructor of Software Development, Hunter Orges at horges@dawson.edu for additional information and to register for this program.