Red Devil wrestlers take third at divisional Tourney

The Dawson County High School Red Devil wrestling team earned a third place plaque at Divisionals Saturday.

DCHS hosted 11 teams from the Central and Eastern A divisions for the one-day superdivisional tournament.

Havre dominated the tournament with 294 points, but the next three placing positions were extremely close.

Hardin took second with 166, DCHS took third with 162.5 and Laurel took fourth with 161.

Ten Red Devils wrestlers qualified to compete in the state meet which begins Friday in Billings.

Qualifying wrestlers and their divisional placing is as follows: Travis Kinn, second at 132 pounds; Ben Stortz, second at 138 pounds; Brandon Held, fourth at 145 pounds; Brandt Ackerman, fourth at 152 pounds; Tyler Clapp, second at 160 pounds; Nelson Crisafulli, third at 170 pounds; Casimir Melton, seventh at 180 pounds; Matthew Fulton, eighth at 205 pounds; Keegan Mires, second at 285 pounds; Elijah Marley, fourth at 285 pounds.

Coach Tim Zody said while it seemed odd for DCHS not to have at least one division champion, there were several matchups that he was happy to see go Glendive’s way.

Sophomore Keegan Mires had a good tournament, making it to the championship round. Junior Tyler Clapp earned revenge on a Lewistown opponent to qualify for the championship. Zody noted that he felt Brandt Ackerman and Nelson Crisafulli also wrestled well at divisionals.

132 - Travis Kinn (34-8) placed 2nd and scored 22.00

Champ. Round 1 - Kinn received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Kinn won by fall over Ashton Swenson (Sidney) 4-42 (Fall 0:19)

Semifinal - Kinn won by fall over Connor Harris (Havre) 25-19 (Fall 1:53)

1st Place Match - Caleb Birdwell (Fergus (Lewistown)) 25-5 won by decision over Kinn (Dec 7-5)

138 - Ben Stortz (30-10) placed 2nd and scored 20.00

Champ. Round 1 - Stortz received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Stortz won by fall over Austin NewBreast (Browning) 11-17 (Fall 1:44)

Semifinal - Stortz won by decision over Jace Winter (Sidney) 39-14 (Dec 5-2)

1st Place Match - Sawyer Degen (Belgrade) 34-0 won by decision Ben Stortz (Dec 10-3)

145 - Brandon Held (30-11) placed 4th and scored 14.00

Champ. Round 1 - Held received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Held (won by fall over JJ Thomas (Browning) 10-12 (Fall 1:11)

Semifinal - Bryce Roan (Hardin) 14-5 won by decision over Held (Dec 13-9)

Cons. Semi - Held won by decision over Chase Farrar (Fergus (Lewistown)) 32-15 (Dec 6-1)

3rd Place Match - Jace Johnson (Sidney) 28-17 won by decision over Held (Dec 4-3)

152 - Brandt Ackerman (22-17) placed 4th and scored 18.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Ackerman won by fall over Grady Gilpatrick (Fergus (Lewistown)) 12-27 (Fall 1:20)

Quarterfinal - Mason Dionne (Havre) 27-18 won by fall over Ackerman (Fall 1:24)

Cons. Round 2 - Ackerman won by fall over Rob Gunderson (Billings Central) 18-30 (Fall 2:16)

Cons. Round 3 - Ackerman won by fall over Eric Amaya (Belgrade) 1-3 (Fall 2:48)

Cons. Semi - Ackerman won by decision over Calvin Racine (Browning) 17-13 (Dec 7-4)

3rd Place Match - Dionne (Havre) 27-18 won by fall over Ackerman (Fall 5:25)

160 - Tyler Clapp (28-7) placed 2nd and scored 20.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Clapp received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Clapp won by fall over Emmit Augare (Browning) 16-16 (Fall 1:52)

Semifinal - Clapp won in overtime over Alex Wickens (Fergus (Lewistown)) 38-8 (OT 2-0)

1st Place Match - Dane Flammond (Havre) 35-6 won by tech fall over Clapp (TF-1.5 0:00 (15-0))

170 - Nelson Crisafulli (30-10) placed 3rd and scored 19.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Crisafulli won by fall over Ryan Running Crane (Browning) 7-11 (Fall 3:50)

Quarterfinal - Crisafulli won by tech fall over Ely Kraft (Laurel) 16-15 (TF-1.5 0:00 (20-4))

Semifinal - Justin Zier (Hardin) 22-13 won by decision over Crisafulli (Dec 9-7)

Cons. Semi - Crisafulli won by fall over Steven Adams (Belgrade) 10-19 (Fall 3:52)

3rd Place Match - Crisafulli won by decision over Cameron Younger (Laurel) 31-15 (Dec 7-2)

182 - Casimir Melton (22-22) placed 7th and scored 7.00

Champ. Round 1 - Melton received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Shane Gibson (Park (Livingston)) 27-10 won by decision over Melton (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Melton won by fall over Bradley Denton (Fergus (Lewistown)) 19-15 (Fall 2:10)

Cons. Round 3 - Jemal Williams (Belgrade) 9-9 won by fall over Melton (Fall 0:46)

7th Place Match - Melton won by fall over Tyler Harms (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 22-23 (Fall 3:15)

205 - Jayden Holley (8-14) did not place

Champ. Round 1 - Austin Ratliff (Havre) 15-14 won by fall over Holley (Fall 2:54)

Cons. Round 1 - Holley (received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Jesse Murdock (Hardin) 18-16 won by fall over Holley (Fall 4:54)

205 - Matt Fulton (18-25) placed 8th and scored 8.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Fulton won by fall over Johnglen Still Smoking (Browning) 4-10 (Fall 2:44)

Quarterfinal - Jase Stokes (Havre) 34-1 won by fall over Fulton (Fall 1:07)

Cons. Round 2 - Fulton won by fall over Riley Sletten (Laurel) 13-17 (Fall 4:06)

Cons. Round 3 - Jesse Murdock (Hardin) 18-16 won by decision over Fulton (Dec 4-3)

7th Place Match - Will Blewett (Belgrade) 9-4 won by fall over Fulton (Fall 3:42)

285 - Eli Marley (23-11) placed 4th and scored 14.00

Champ. Round 1 - Marley (received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Marley won by decision over Jared Sienkowski (Havre) 24-20 (Dec 3-2)

Semifinal - Wacey Zuback (Browning) 10-9 won by decision over Marley (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Semi - Marley won by fall over Archie Swift (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 6-19 (Fall 2:51)

3rd Place Match - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin) 30-13 won by fall over Marley (Fall 4:56)

285 - Keegan Mires (24-14) placed 2nd and scored 20.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Mires (received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Mires won by fall over Archie Swift (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 6-19 (Fall 1:19)

Semifinal - Mires won by decision over Ryan Horner (Sidney) 30-22 (Dec 5-2)

1st Place Match - Wacey Zuback (Browning) 10-9 won by fall over Mires (Fall 5:10)

