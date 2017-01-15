Red Devil wrestlers try new weight classes

By Anthony Varriano

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Dawson County High School wrestling coach Tim Zody let his wrestlers try new weight classes at the Bismarck Rotary over the weekend.

“We had three weight classes doubled up. We had some guys that wanted try different weight classes,” he said. “My plan is to just be back to where we have just one at each weight.”

The doubling up in weight classes didn’t help the DCHS team score, as the Red Devils were 18th out of 32 teams in Bismarck, but Zody said it was the toughest competition Dawson has seen since its opener.

“It’s just a tough tournament … Basically that’s like a State tournament there in North Dakota,” Zody said, adding that all six South Dakota teams finished in the top 11.

Wrestling at a familiar weight class was Tyler Clapp (25-11) at 160 pounds and finishing second to Winston Brown (50-8) of Sturgis. He fell 14-4 in the championship match.

“It wasn’t a really close match, but those guys from Sturgis are pretty darn tough … He was seeded eighth and to go to the championship is pretty darn impressive,” Zody said.

Travis Kinn (18-5) was fourth at 132 pounds. He dropped a close decision to Braydin Janjula in the semifinal round, 5-3. He then beat teammate Ben Stortz 14-6 to move onto the consolation match. Stortz finished fifth as a result, but earned an impressive sudden victory over Austin Hendrickson of Carrington.

Brandon Held was a match away from placing at 145 pounds. He was 2-2 in the tournament, earning pins in both wins. Zody said Keegan Mires was close to placing, earning two pins in the tournament.

Gabe Mickelson earned a pin at 106 pounds, Casimir Melton got a pin at 170 pounds, Matt Fulton got a win at 182 pounds, and Elijah Marley won a 4-3 decision over Chandler Brandner of Bismarck Legacy at 220 pounds.

“Nelson Crisafulli was our second guy at 160 (pounds). He won a match there in the varsity and then went 3-0 in the JV tournament the next day,” Zody said.

Also winning JV matches were Calvin Handran, Jayden Holley, and Kirby Basta. In Popular last Tuesday, Basta, Crisafulli and Christian Crockett all won JV matches.

Dawson hosts Hardin at 4 p.m. on Thursday and Miles City visits on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.