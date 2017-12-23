Red Devils drop games to Colstrip, Hardin

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Dawson County High School boys basketball team lost to Colstrip and Hardin over the weekend. With the losses, the team’s record dropped to 0-4 for the season, as they continue playing through the toughest part of their schedule.

Last Friday, DCHS Coach Wade Murphy and his Red Devils fell to Colstrip, 44-63. Despite the fall, the boys gave a sound effort. Robert Keiser III scored 11 points. Stephen Steinbron shot 64 percent from the field to score 16. Kade Hellman, David Skerritt, Logan Phipps and Jayden Holley also put up points. Skerritt had 7 rebounds, as Holley grabbed another 5.

“We played a really competitive first half against a good team,” Murphy said. “We had nine turnovers and that really got us into a hole again. We just have to take better care of the ball and step up and knock down shots with confidence.”

Last Saturday, DCHS lost to Hardin, 34-58. Steinbron and Phipps scored 9 points each. Keiser and Lane Walker scored 7 each, and Holley put up another 2.

“Overall, I was really proud of the way our kids played,” Murphy wrote. “I thought we had great effort. It was a 9 point game headed into the fourth quarter, but we turned over the ball and missed some easy ones. It kind of got away from us after that.”

Murphy added: “We didn’t shoot very well and had too many turnovers. This continues to be our biggest issues, but, overall, there was a lot of improvement. Hardin is by far the best team we’ve played this year and I thought we played some of our best ball as well.”

Earlier this month, DCHS lost their season openers to Lewistown and Havre. At that time, Murphy told the Ranger-Review that he expected the first five games on the schedule to be the most difficult of the season. This week, the Red Devils play Tuesday in Glasgow. The team goes on holiday break until their next game scheduled for Jan. 4 in Sidney.

As for DCHS girls basketball, Karsen Murphy made two free throws with 4.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter to beat Colstrip, 45-44, last Friday. In their first home game of the season, Murphy scored 8 total points, Jaley Wyse scored 10 and Savannah Toms scored 13.

After celebrating their first win of the season, DCHS suffered a 27-46 loss to Hardin on Saturday.

This week, the Lady Red Devils play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Glasgow. The team returns after the New Year for a game on Jan. 4 in Sidney.

DCHS head coach Kayla Rivas was unavailable for comment at press time.

Boys Varsity

Colstrip 63, DCHS 44

Hardin 58, DCHS 34

Hardi 9 17 10 22— 58

DCHS 4 11 12 7— 34

Hardin: Hugs 8, Redfield 15, Shane 4, Goodluck 2, Evans 16, Tour’e 2, Lefthand 11.

DCHS: Keiser 7, Holley 2, Phipps 9, Walker 7, Steinbron 9.

Girls

Hardin 46, DCHS 27

DCHS 6 3 11 7 — 27

Hardin 15 9 14 8 — 46

DCHS: Dayana Garzon 2, Bailey Pearcy 8, Kendra Kaufman 2, Thea Robson 3, Jaley Wyse 7, Savannah Toms 5.

Hardin: Ivery Fritzler 4, Sharmayne Hardy 19, Shae Esp 2, Aiyanna Ereaux 11, Arena Plenty 2, Marie Five 8.

DCHS 45, Colstrip 44

Colstrip 14 13 8 9 — 44

DCHS 11 9 18 7 — 45

Colstrip: Egan 7, Gillespie 6, Dudley 1, Spotted Wolf 8, Jessi Jordan 2, Shelby Jordan 12, Lafranier 8.

DCHS: Karsen Murphy 8, Savannah Toms 13, Jaley Wyse 10, Thea Robson 2, Kendra Kaufman 6, Kasidi Walker 4, Bailey Pearcy 2.