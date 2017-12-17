Red Devils fall short in first two games of season

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Over the weekend, the Dawson County High School boys basketball team lost opening games to Lewistown and Havre at home.

Despite the losses, DCHS head coach Wade Murphy said he was “glad we got to see some good competition to open up the season.”

“Overall, there were some real positives that came out of the weekend and we know where we need to improve,” Murphy said. “The kids played hard, but now we need to correct our mistakes-too many fouls and turnovers really plagued us at times.”

On Saturday, Havre beat DCHS 52-40.

The teams played a tight first quarter at 11-10, but the Blue Ponies ran off with the second, 16-7. Stephen Steinbron scored 9 points for the Red Devils by halftime, with four of his teammates pitching in for the combined 17. But Havre scored seven from the foul line and appeared to move the ball more efficiently as Laz Windy Boy made 5, Ivar Augeson, 6, and Tanner Parson, 7, among six teammates who racked up 27.

Parsons and Irvin kept up the pace with a combined eight of 14 points in the third. Steinbron, a 6-5 junior, continued his own solid outing making six of 11. He made another six points in the fourth, but Augeson ended up with seven points, with six at the foul line to help Havre keep it tied at 11-11.

As Murphy saw it, “We got into some early foul trouble and it took us a while to get going. Once we did we looked good, but it was just too late.”

On Friday, Lewistown defeated DCHS in similar fashion, 52-38.

Again, the teams were neck-and-neck in the first quarter at 16-10. But small differences in points eventually added up to a Gold Eagles lead in the second, 26-14, and in the third, 17-14. The Red Devils took the fourth, 10-9, but they were too late for a comeback.

Jaden Graham scored 22 points for Lewistown, with Tanner Trafton earning 12 and Jake Clinton, 6. Steinbron had another good game, but he was held to 10 points. Junior Logan Phipps had 10 and senior Lane Walker finished with 8 for DCHS.

“I thought on Friday against a good Fergus team that we got better as the game progressed so that was good to see,” Murphy said.

This week, the Red Devils are scheduled to host a 7:30 p.m. Friday game against Colstrip. The boys then hit the road to play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Hardin.

Havre 52, DCHS 40

Havre 11 16 14 11 — 52

DCHS 10 7 11 11 — 40

Lewistown: Laz Windy Boy 5, Tanner Parsons 11, Jacob Irvin 7, Tommy Brown 2, Ivar Augeson 14, Austin Delarosa 4, Tysen Sangrey 4, Trey Murphy 3, Aushn Jones 2.

Glendive: Logan Boner 2, Robbie Keiser 10, Logan Phipps 2, Lane Walker 2, Stephen Steinbron 21, David Skerritt 3.

Lewistown 52, Glendive 38

Lewistown 16 10 17 9 — 52

DCHS 10 4 14 10 — 38

Lewistown: Tanner Trafton 12, Jake Clinton 6, Mitch Norslien 2, Andrew Lalum 3, Wes Jamison 2, Cody Henderson 3, Jaden Graham 22, Landon Henderson 2.

Glendive: John Egan 4, Jayden Holley 2, Logan Phipps 10, Lane Walker 8, Kade Hellman 1, Stephen Steinbron 10, David Skerritt 3.

Reach Eric Killelea at ejkillelea@gmail.com.