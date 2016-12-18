Red Devils first in Glasgow; win four duels

By Anthony Varriano

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

A broken down bus couldn’t dampen the spirits of the Dawson County High School wrestling team as they dominated the 21st Annual Scottie Invitational in Glasgow, beating the hosts by 29.5 points to finish first out of 21 teams over the weekend.

The wrestlers caught a ride with parents and the boys basketball team when their bus broke down after winning the top trophy Saturday night.

The wrestling team beat Eastern A foes Sidney by 44.5 points, Hardin by 66.5 and Billings Central by 86.5 points.

The Red Devils scored 17 pins as a team, led by first- and third-place finishes in the 285-pound weight class. Senior Eli Marley was first, winning the championship by one point over Baker senior Summitt Wiman, 4-3.

Sophomore Keegan Mires nearly met his teammate in the final, but fell by pin in 3:43 to Wiman. Mires won the consolation match over sophomore Curtis Humphreys of Harlem by rule. DCHS head coach Tim Zody said wrestlers can compete in a maximum of five matches in one day, so that’s why Mires got the win.

Also placing first was DCHS junior Brandon Held at 152 pounds. He won 9-0 in the championship match and scored two pins on his way there.

Senior Travis Kinn ran into a familiar foe in Quinn Whitmus of Wolf Point and lost a close match 4-2, finishing second at 132 pounds.

“He’s lost to him twice, and both were really close,” Zody explained. “He’ll probably get another chance to beat him.”

Zody also noted that Kinn broke his brother, Tyler’s, school record for career pins. He had two pins en route to the championship match.

At 160 pounds, junior Tyler Clapp finished second, earning a technical fall over Sidney’s Avery Gurney in the quarterfinal match. Freshman Alphonso Bustos earned a pin to go 1-2 in the same weight class.

Perhaps the most welcoming result of the tournament was the performance of freshman Nelson Crisafulli, who finished third in the 170-pound weight class despite weighing closer to 162 pounds. Zody said Crisafulli wants to be at 170 pounds “because we have Clapp at 160, and that will allow us to move someone up to 180 and be more competitive there.”

That would mean one less forfeit taken in duels, and Crisafulli seems to have a handle on beating bigger wrestlers. He beat Poplar senior Jeffrey Berger 11-3 in the consolation match and earned a pin of Choteau’s David Finley, another senior, in 3:19.

Zody also alluded to a new wrestler that could fill the 120-pound weight class, which would leave Dawson with just one open weight class. That wrestler has to participate in 10 practices before becoming eligible, and Zody wanted to wait until that’s completed before making an announcement.

Junior Ben Stortz finished third at 138 pounds, beating Sidney sophomore Jace Winter, who had also wrestled the maximum number of matches for the day. Stortz also scored three pins during the tournament.

Junior Matt Fulton was fourth at 205 pounds. He pinned Shepherd’s Tanner Harrell in less than a minute, did the same to Glasgow’s Kevin McDonald, and finished Hardin’s Jesse Murdock in 4:03.

Senior Casimir Melton won his opening match over Circle’s Eric Peter in 1:31 before dropping a close decision, 6-4, in his next match. Melton got one more pin at 170 pounds before falling to Choteau’s Finley. Classmate Brandt Ackerman pinned Challence Jackson in 42 seconds, got another pin in his third match and won by decision over Kobe Tran 4-1.

Newcomer Jayden Holley lost his opening match but finished off Harrell in 32 seconds. He also pinned Poplar’s Danny Eder in 2:14. Fellow 205-pounder Kirby Basta earned a pin of Glasgow’s Justin Walton in 3:49.

In duels on Friday, Dawson rolled Wolf Point 48-15, Shepherd 40-16 and Fairfield 46-21. Last Tuesday, the Red Devils whooped the Custer County Cowboys 47-18.

While it’s early in the season, DCHS looks to be very competitive, and could be even more so with the addition of another lightweight.

The Devils are in Great Falls starting Friday at 9 a.m. before hosting Baker on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony Varriano at rrsports@rangerreview.com.