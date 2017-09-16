Red Devils golfers host Gary Nelson Invitational tourney, local golfers make strides

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Dawson County High School varsity golf team struggled in competition over the weekend yet coaches believe the inexperienced athletes made favorable improvements since the beginning of the season.

DCHS Head Coach Rudy Stulc gauged success on individual and group progress rather than team wins rankings.

Stulc said the golfers have been “working hard and listening” to instructions from assistant coaches Katy Peterson and Ryan Barrows.

It was last Friday when Billings Central’s varsity boys team won Glendive’s Gary Nelson Invitational by shooting 332 and defeating Laurel 326, Sidney 356, Miles City 358, Hardin 407 and DCHS 415. DCHS senior Dalton Nicholson led the Red Devils by shooting 88. Sophomore Ethan Carney shot 94, sophomore Trenton Reinhart 102, senior Alex Christensen 131 and junior Caden Nerison 135. Sophomore Baird Wynne shot 125 for the junior varsity team.

For the girls, Sidney’s varsity girls team won the invite by shooting 376 and dominating Miles City 428, Laurel 450 and Hardin 520. Billings Central had three girls who shot a total of 339. DCHS senior Tyra Rowsey shot 115. Rowsey has often been the lone girl to play for the Lady Red Devils. But sophomore Ella Sharples joined her last weekend and shot 154.

Stulc said that most of the golfers improved their game the following day at the Sidney Invitational.

Sidney’s girls won again by shooting 360 against Lewistown 385, Miles City 417, Laurel 432 and Hardin 492. Billings Central had three girls again and shot a total of 330. DCHS produced impressive overnight improvements. Rowsey shot 103, cutting 12 strokes from the previous day and more than 20 strokes since the season opener. Sharples shot a “career best” 120, cutting 34 strokes, Stulc said.

For the boys, Billings Central won again by shooting 311 against Laurel 323, Sidney 352, Miles City 367, Fergus 378 and Hardin 388 and DCHS 406. Despite the low ranking, DCHS made fine strides. Reinhart shot 95, Nicholson 98, Carney 102, Nerison 111 – cutting 24 strokes from the previous day – and Christensen 120. Wynne shot a “career best” 116, cutting nine strokes for the junior varsity, Stulc said.

Stulc added: “[Nerison] is one of several underclassman with a chance to be good with a nice offseason of practice.”

The DCHS team is scheduled to play at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Billings Central Invitational. The team will stay on the road to compete at 9 a.m. on Friday at the Laurel Invitational. The Eastern A Divisional is set to begin on Sept. 22.

