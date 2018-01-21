Red Devils lose close contests to Laurel, BC

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Over the weekend, the Dawson County High School boys basketball team suffered conference losses against Billings Central and Laurel in front of hometown crowds, as their record dropped to 1-8 for the season.

Despite the defeats, DCHS head coach Wade Murphy believes his team has been given their everything.

“Overall, I was most happy with how hard our kids competed,” Murphy wrote in email. “I thought that we gave great effort on both nights, but in the end just came up a bit short.”

Last Saturday, the Red Devils lost to Laurel, 37-43.

The game was close, but DCHS team missed key shots to take the lead.

“We started well and executed our offense well for the most part,” Murphy said. “Unfortunately, we missed 10 free throws and that was our undoing. Overall, however, another good effort and the kids should really gain some confidence from these games moving forward.”

Laurel standouts included Camden Hill who scored 16 points, along with Gaje Leischner for 10 and Dante Fipula-Ankey for 8. For DCHS, Stephen Steinbron scored an impressive 21 points, with Robby Keiser adding 9.

The night before, on Friday, the Red Devils lost a close contest to Billings Central, 42-49.

DCHS had turnover issues throughout the night, giving up seven in the first quarter alone. But they got it together and only let up seven more for the rest of the game.

“We were able to climb back into it and give ourselves a chance,” Murphy wrote. “Sometimes you spend so much energy digging yourself out of a hole that you don’t have enough to get over the hump and I thought that’s what happened.”

Murphy added: “We have to continue to focus on taking care of the ball and not getting in trouble early.

Billings Central’s high scorers included Sam Gray with 13 points and Chrishaw Dixon with 8. The DCHS team was led once again by Steinbron, who scored 26 points, with Keiser and Kade Hellman ending with 4 each.

This week, the Red Devils play at 7:15 p.m. Friday in Colstrip, before hosting Hardin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We face the No. 2 team in Class B this weekend at Colstrip and then host the No. 2 team in Class A at Hardin,” Murphy wrote. “So, the road doesn’t get any easier. We will have to focus on competing and execution.”

Laurel 43, DCHS 37

Laurel 7 14 12 10 - 43

DCHS 11 9 8 9 - 37

Laurel: Dante Fipula-Ankey 8, Gaje Leischner 10, Levi Taylor 2, Logan Kennedy 4, Camden Hill 16

DCHS Pacyn Patridge 6, Robby Keiser 9, Logan Phipps 2, Stephen Steinbron 21

Billings Central 49, DCHS 42

Central 9 10 10 20 - 49

DCHS 3 9 13 17 - 42

Central: Chrishaw Dixon 8, Liam Clancy 7, Seth Sasich 3, Isaac Meyer 2, Jae Hugs 5, Sam Gray 13, Joe Byorth 6

DCHS: Logan Boner 3, Pacyn Partridge 3, Robert Keiser 4, Lane Walker 2, Kade Hellman 4, Stephen Steinbron 26

Reach Eric Killelea at rrsports@rangerreview.com.