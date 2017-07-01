Residents taking advantage of winter weather

By Anthony Varriano

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The cold doesn’t seem to be keeping local, outdoor enthusiasts from enjoying all the snow, and while it should subside in the coming days, the snow isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. People are already taking advantage.

Glendive Recreation Department assistant director Jacquie Marquart said the abundance of snow is allowing more people to enjoy their cross country ski equipment than weather has allowed in the past.

“We actually probably get between three to five people per day renting out skis … over the weekends they usually go out pretty fast,” she said.

The recreation department held an event to lay down cross country tracks on Dec. 28 at the ABC baseball fields and Gabbert Field.

Marquart also said the walking trail from the Makoshika State Park visitors’ center to the Kiwanis group youth shelter is good for those seeking more of a workout. Cottonwood Country Club has also been known to be a favorite of long distance cross country skiers.

“I had to break a trail a little bit because of the wind,” Marquart said of the Makoshika walking trail, “but it’s in pretty good shape.”

Cross country skiing gets you into pretty good shape, too — especially when blazing a new trail uphill. It’s one of the highest calorie-burning activities you can do in the winter, burning from 100 to over 250 calories every 15 minutes according to CalorieLab.com.

The recreation department has about 15 to 20 pairs of both adult and youth cross country skis, and a pair of tall skis for anyone standing 6-foot-5 or taller.

Rentals for city residents for a half day are $5 for an adult, $4 for students grades 7-12 and $3 for children.

A full day is $7 for residential adults, $6 for students and $5 for children. Renting for an entire weekend, starting Friday and returning Monday, costs residents $11, $10 and $9, and week rates for residents are $27, $25 and $23.

Non-city equipment renters pay a bit more since they don’t already pay a tax in support of the recreation department that Glendive residents do.

Prices for a half day are $7, $6 and $5, and it’s $10, $9 and $8 for a full day. Weekend rates are $15 for adults, $14 for students and $13 for children, and week rates run $32, $30 and $28.

The recreation department is also looking to provide figure skate rentals this season, and Marquart said she’s already had a few people come in and ask to rent skates.

Jock Stop owner Matthew Smith is looking for vendors who could fill the $700 order the City Council has approved, but might run into some trouble.

“Our only vendor is CCM, which is hockey … and most vendors require your first order with them to be $5,000 or more,” Smith said.

There are other options available through the web, but ordering in bulk from the source tends to cut down on cost per pair.

Once the Glendive Ice Foundation completes a memorandum of understanding with Dawson County, a full-size skating rink will be available in Forest Park’s Gregg Park.

For more information on ski and skate rentals, contact the Glendive Recreation Department at 377-5471 or by email at recdept@midrivers.com.

Reach Anthony Varriano at rrsports@rangerreview.com.