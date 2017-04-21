Track competes at Wibaux Invite, Kuehn qualifies for state in second event

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Junior Emily Kuehn of the Dawson County High School Track and Field Team won the 1600-meter last Thursday in the Wibaux Invite, qualifying for State with a personal best of 5:30.51.

Competing in Glendive, Kuehn was just seconds behind hitting the State mark when winning the 800-meter in 2:28.15 – another personal best, DCHS head coach Mike Dryden said. In the season opener, on March 31, Kuehn qualified for state running 12:11.02 in the 3200-meter.

“She’s having her best season by far,” Dryden said. “She moved up to the 2-mile run this year and that seems to help her. She’s off to a great start.”

The Lady Red Devils placed first in the meet scoring 128 points against 11 opponents at the Oakland Athletic Complex. Senior Kendra Zander placed third in both the 100-meter (13.49) and the 400-meter (1:06.06). Junior Jaley Wyse won the long jump (15-04.50) and took second in both the 200-meter (27.74) and 300-meter hurdles (47.74). Wyse beat her State qualifying hurdles time (47.90), but she lost to Wrenzi Wrzesinski, a Baker sophomore who won the 100-and 300-meter hurdles last year for Ennis at Class C Divisionals.

“For the girls, Zander, Wyse and Kuehn are leading the way,” Dryden said. Freshman Karsen Murphy also contributed to the girls’ success taking first in high jump (5-01), topping her State qualifier jump (5-0) and moving toward her goal of beating the DCHS record (5-04).

Last Thursday, temperatures hit 71 degrees and the southeast wind, traveling as hard as 30 MPH, slowed down runners, but “some of the times were remarkable,” Dryden said.

The Red Devils placed second, scoring two less than Baker’s 88 points, but defeating 10 teams that included Richey-Lambert, Savage and Wibaux.

DCHS junior Jayden Holley “had a great day” winning the discus (137-01), and shot put (47-01) and third in the javelin (154-07). He set personal records in javelin and discus. His fellow discus thrower junior Tyler Clapp placed second (119-09).

“Tyler has improved on his technique and speed, which resulted in a nice performance,” Dryden said.

Senior Tristan Hilgart took first in the 800-meter (2:03.87) and second in the 400-meter (53.76), recording season bests. Sophomore Logan Phipps topped the pole vault competition (10-06). The boys’ 4x400 Relay with Hilgart, Phipps, junior Robbie Keiser and senior Jameson Crisafulli had success placing second (3:54.41).

“The girls are ahead of where they’ve been in the past and it’s a good sign to have state qualifiers in April,” Dryden said. “The boys are rebuilding and we’re still trying to develop new kids in the sprints and middle-distance races.”

Last week, the track and field team traveled to Bowman, N.D. on Tuesday, April 18. The team is scheduled to compete at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Sidney Invite.

Wibaux Invitational track results (top six places):

Boys team scores: Baker 88, Dawson County 86, Richey-Lambert 82

Girls team scores: Dawson County 128, Westby-Grenora 99.5, Baker 92.5

Boys

400M - Tristan Hilgart, second, 56.76 (season record)

800M - Tristan Hilgart, first, 2:03.87 (SR)

3200M - Myles Stinnett, fifth, 12:13.89

110M Hurdles - Gavin Palmer, fourth, 19.99 (personal record)

300M - Hurdles - Gavin Palmer, sixth, 49.39 (PR)

4X100 Relay - Logan Phipps, Kade Hellman, Jameson Crisafulli, Robbie Keiser, fourth, 47.90

4x400 - Tristan Hilgart, Robbie Keiser, Jameson Crisafulli, Logan Phipps, second, 3:54.41

Shot Put - Jayden Holley, first, 47-01

Discus - Jayden Holley, first, 137-01 (PR); Tyler Clapp, second, 119-09 (PR)

Javelin - Jayden Holley, third, 154-07 (PR)

High Jump - Robbie Keiser, sixth, 5-04

Pole Vault - Logan Phipps, first, 10-06

Girls

100M - Kendra Zander, third, 13.49

200M - Jaley Wyse, second, 27.74 (PR); Mishal Lucido, fifth, 29.97 (PR); Hope White, sixth, 30.63 (PR)

400M - Kendra Zander, third, 1:06.06 (SR)

800M - Emily Kuehn, first, 2:28.15 (PR); Britta Brenner, third, 3:38.31

1600M - Emily Kuehn,first, 5:30.51 (PR)

100M Hurdles - Kendra Kaufman, second, 17.75 (SR); Demyrie Maher, third, 18.07 (PR); Taylor Munro, third, 18.22 (PR)

300M Hurdles - Jaley Wyse, second, 47.74 (SR); Taylor Munro, third, 53.31 (PR); Kendra Kaufman, fourth, 57.35)

4X100 Relay - Kendra Zander, Taylor Munro, Jaley Wyse, Kendra Kaufman, third, 53.31

4x400 Relay - Kendra Zander, Taylor Munro, Jaley Wyse, Kendra Kaufman, third, 4:46.48

Discus - Thea Robson, fifth, 82-03

High Jump - Karsen Murphy, first, 5-01 (PR)

Pole Vault - Demyrie Maher, fourth, 7-06; Bailey Berreth, sixth, 6; Mishal Lucido, sixth, 6

Long Jump - Jaley Wyse, first, 15-04.50 (SR); Kendra Zander, third, 15-01.25 (PR)

Triple Jump - Karsen Murphy, fourth, 31-00.50 (PR)