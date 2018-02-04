Track has mix of returning talent, newcomers

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Dawson County High School track and field team has found a new head coach in Tom Temple, a Glendive native and former Red Devil track athlete who competed as an all-state member of a State Champion team.

Temple has 28 years of coaching experience in Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming. He spent 21 of those years as an assistant coach and now takes the reins as head coach after longtime lead Mike Dryden retired. Temple’s self-described expertise lies in jumps, particularly the pole vault.

On Wednesday, Temple wrote in email that his coaching staff is top notch. “Maybe the best in the state!” The talented crew includes sprints and hurdles coach Jim Person, who has 39 years of coaching experience. Former DCHS record holder Sheila Kennedy is headed into her tenth season as the distance coach, as throwing coach Jakin Hill is banking on his discus success at DCHS and Montana State University to help instruct the local team. And former DCHS high jump State Champion and record holder Jim Temple -- brother to the head coach who competed at Dickinson State University - returns with 28 years of coaching experience under his belt.

According to Athletic.net, the DCHS team has 31 boys and 27 girls. The boys have strong throwers, distance runners and jumpers, with good potential for sprints thought they are young in that area, Temple wrote. The girls show promise in all areas, such as jumps, sprints, throws and distance events.

For the boys, Jayden Holley is back on the team after placing second at the Class A State meet in shot put. Other standout athletes include Sean Daniel-Taylor for throwing, Ase Ackerman for the distance crew and Log

an Phipps in the pole vault. “At this point though I’m pretty excited to see lots of new talent in the freshman class and some sophomores who will make an impact right away as well as some first time juniors,” Temple wrote.

Jaley Wyse returns for the girls as the 300-meter-hurdles State champion and plans to dominate in the sprints and jumps. All-State distance star Emily Kuehn is ready for competition, as high jumper Karsen Murphy is fresh off her second place standing at State and setting a new record at DCHS. Other notable athletes include Savannah Toms in the jumps and throws, Saige Dorwart and Thea Robson in the throws and Demyrie Maher in the hurdles and pole vault. “Like the boys, there are some talented newcomers in the freshman, sophomore and junior classes that will make an impact right away as well,” Temple wrote.

So, what are the goals for this season? “It’s always nice to bring home a Divisional or State trophy, but that isn’t my primary goal,” Temple wrote. “Track is hard work and I want the kids to be proud of that fact that they made the choice to compete. If they do, they will enjoy the sport and their teammates. That’s my main goal.”

DCHS cancelled their opening meet on Thursday due to inclement weather. The team is now hoping to start their season at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 3 at the Bowman County Early Bird on Reinhiller Field in North Dakota.

