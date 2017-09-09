Volleyball team competes in Border Wars

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Dawson County High School volleyball team went 1-3 at the Border Wars Tournament last weekend in Cody, Wyo.

DCHS Coach Tiffany Egan said the DCHS team was “still figuring out a solid rotation as well as learning how to run an efficient offense.”

“I saw some good things, and some changes we need to make. However, we will use all for learning tools,” Egan said.

Billings Central won the 9th annual Border Wars – a tournament featuring teams from Montana’s Eastern A and Wyoming’s 2A and 3A classifications – on Saturday in Cody by beating Worland and Buffalo, according to the Billings Gazette. Central was the first Montana team since 2013 to win the tournament.

On Friday, the DCHS team came out strong in their first set against Lovell, but with a couple of mistakes they let the momentum drag them down and lost the match 23-25, 20-25, 22-25.

“They are strong players, with lots of athleticism, and they are learning to compete with strength and confidence,” Egan said.

Later that day, the Lady Red Devils defeated Thermopolis 25-17, 17-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-5. Addie Reinhart had four aces, four kills and four digs. Bailey Pearcy and Jaley Wyse combined for 25 assists and 22 digs. And Meadow Torres recorded four aces, five kills and 20 digs.

“Last year, we went five sets with Thermopolis and lost,” Egan said. “This year, we went five sets with Thermopolis and won. We struggled with again some offensive choices and attacking at the net, but we were able to hold their own with the sets going back and forth. The whole team provided a burst of energy, and a burst of confidence won the fourth set and kept the momentum in the fifth when we stepped up fast, sped up our offense and one point at a time put the ball down.”

On Saturday, the Lady Red Devils lost to Cody 16-25, 15-25, 13-25 and then fell to Powell 13-25, 17-25, 18-25. In the first match, the girls had a total of one ace, 24 kills, 4.5 blocks, 24 assists and 50 digs. Sophomore Karsen Murphy recorded eight kills, two blocks and five digs, as junior Thea Robson racked up 14 digs. In the second match, the girls had a total of five aces, 20 kills, 20 assists and 59 digs. Reinhart finished with seven kills and seven digs, while Torres had two aces, three kills and 20 digs.

“Last year, we lost all matches at this tournament,” Egan wrote. “This year, we walked away with one. Slow and steady will eventually turn into strong and consistent. I will take any improvements we give.”

The DCHS team is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Friday in Laurel High School and then at 2 p.m. Saturday in Billings Central Catholic High School.

“Both teams will give us good games,” Egan said. “We have some work to do. I am confident they will begin to provide some consistency in all areas.”

Lovell def. DCHS

23-25, 20-25, 22-25

DCHS: Aces: 6 (Ashley Clapp 2, Meadow Torres 2) Kills: 30 (Jaley Wyse 8). Blocks: 5 (Karsen Murphy 4). Assists: 30 (Bailey Pearcy 15). Digs: 46 (Thea Robson 20).

DCHS def. Thermopolis

25-17, 17-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-5

DCHS: Aces: 14 (Addie Reinhart 4, Meadow Torres 4) Kills: 25 (Reinhart 7). Blocks: 4 (Karsen Murphy 3). Assists: 25 (Bailey Pearcy 13). Digs: 80 (Thea Robson 23).

Cody def. DCHS

16-25, 15-25, 13-25

Aces: 1 (Addie Reinhart 1) Kills: 24 (Karsen Murphy 8). Blocks: 4.5 (Murphy 2, Jaley Wyse 2). Assists: 24 (Bailey Pearcy 15). Digs: 50 (Thea Robson 14).

Powell def. DCHS

13-25, 17-25, 18-25

Aces: 5 (Jaley Wyse 2, Meadow Torres 2) Kills: 20 (Addie Reinhart 7,). Blocks: 2 (Kayla Kelly 2). Assists: 20 (Bailey Pearcy 10, Wyse 10). Digs: 59 (Meadow Torres 20).

